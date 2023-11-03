By: admin

Published November 3, 2023, in Sports

For their last regular-season game this year, the SCW Lady Blackhawks faced the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton (MVP) Titans in Forestburg on Tuesday, Oct. 24. The Titans proved to be tough competitors as they handed the Lady Blackhawks a difficult loss in three sets with set scores of 15-25, 13-25 and 16-25.

The Lady Blackhawks went into post-season play with a 12-15 record. They played their first round against Wagner in Wagner on Tuesday, Oct. 31. If they won that game, they will play the winner between Parkston and Kimball/White Lake tonight (Thursday), time and place to be determined. If they lost their first-round game, they are done for the season. All results will be in next week’s issue of the Journal.

…See individual stats and a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!