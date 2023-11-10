SCW Blackhawk Volleyball season comes to an end

By:
Published November 10, 2023, in Sports

On Halloween night, the SCW Lady Blackhawks traveled to Wagner for the first round of the Region 5A Volleyball Tournament. They were up against the very competitive Wagner Red Raiders in Wagner. The Lady Blackhawks ended their season with a three-set loss to the Raiders with set scores of 13-25, 8-25 and 20-25.

SCW ended the season with a 12-15 record. They will lose a few seniors, but they also have a good crew of younger players who have worked hard all season on varsity, so there’s a lot to build on for next year’s schedule.

…See pictures and individual stats in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    November 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    October 29, 2023 October 30, 2023 October 31, 2023 November 1, 2023 November 2, 2023 November 3, 2023 November 4, 2023
    November 5, 2023 November 6, 2023 November 7, 2023 November 8, 2023 November 9, 2023 November 10, 2023 November 11, 2023
    November 12, 2023 November 13, 2023 November 14, 2023 November 15, 2023 November 16, 2023 November 17, 2023 November 18, 2023
    November 19, 2023 November 20, 2023 November 21, 2023 November 22, 2023 November 23, 2023 November 24, 2023 November 25, 2023
    November 26, 2023 November 27, 2023 November 28, 2023 November 29, 2023 November 30, 2023 December 1, 2023 December 2, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 