Published November 10, 2023, in Sports

On Halloween night, the SCW Lady Blackhawks traveled to Wagner for the first round of the Region 5A Volleyball Tournament. They were up against the very competitive Wagner Red Raiders in Wagner. The Lady Blackhawks ended their season with a three-set loss to the Raiders with set scores of 13-25, 8-25 and 20-25.

SCW ended the season with a 12-15 record. They will lose a few seniors, but they also have a good crew of younger players who have worked hard all season on varsity, so there’s a lot to build on for next year’s schedule.

