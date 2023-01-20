By: admin

Published January 20, 2023, in Sports

On Monday, Jan. 9, the SCW junior high basketball teams traveled to White Lake for two games against Kimball/White Lake. The girls played first and defeated the young WiLdKats 33-11.

The boys also accomplished a win quite easily with a final score over KWL 61-6. According to their coach, David Steele, “It was a total team effort and victory as 11 different Blackhawks found the scoring column.”

On Thursday, Jan. 12, the junior high Blackhawk teams had the home-court advantage as they welcomed the Titans from Mt. Vernon/Plankinton to Woonsocket for three games. In the first game, the girls accomplished another win with a final score of 23-12.

The junior high boys have so many team members that they can comprise two teams, so they have some extra games scheduled with some teams, and MVP was one of them. In the first game, SCW defeated the Titans 23-18 behind a game high seven points from Rylan Eggleston. In the second game, both teams struggled to put points on the board, and MVP defeated the Blackhawks 14-21. In the second game, the Blackhawks were led by Tyson Kokesh with five points. Coach Steele commented, “Leading the rebounding effort were Cole Wilson and Riley Kneen.”

The next action for the Blackhawks eighth-grade boys will be a tournament in Wagner on Saturday, Jan. 21. The junior high Lady Blackhawks will also see their next action on Saturday, as they will be playing in a tournament in Kimball.

