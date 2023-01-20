By: admin

Nine Sanborn Central and Woonsocket sixth-grade girls, led by their coach, Jen Fouberg, kicked off their winter basketball season recently. The girls play every Thursday in Mitchell through the Mitchell Rec League. The teams in the Mitchell Rec League include Huron, McCook Central-Montrose, Corsica-Stickney, Mount Vernon-Plankinton, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket-fifth grade, and Sanborn Central/Woonsocket-sixth grade. The sixth grade SCW team played their first game on Jan. 10 and defeated Huron 19-13. They played Corsica-Stickney on Jan. 12, but lost 15-19.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, the sixth-grade girls traveled to Huron to participate in the Norby Winter Classic, where they claimed second place in the tournament. SCW kicked off the Classic by defeating Hitchcock-Tulare 31-2. In their next game, the girls played a tough Mitchell Palace City team and lost a close battle, with a score of 19-24. In their final game of the tournament, the SCW girls played the Pierre Ballers and won with a convincing score of 20-5.

On Sunday, Jan. 15, the SCW sixth grade girls’ team was on the road again heading to Parkston for the Parkston Youth Tournament. The SCW girls proved that the court is their second home when they went undefeated, taking first place in the tournament. SCW played Ethan in their first game of the day, winning 13-10. In their next game, the girls took on Parkston and won with a final score of 20-8. Their final game of the day was against McCook Central-Montrose, where the girls finished strong, defeating MCM, 31-10.

Expect to see more success for this strong SCW girls sixth-grade team, as the Mitchell Rec League lasts seven weeks, and they plan to attend more tournaments as well.

