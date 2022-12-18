By: admin

Published January 13, 2023, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the December 5th, 2022, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Meier will be meeting with Scott from Homeland Security for an audit on the Warning Siren the Town received as a grant from Homeland Security. She will be meeting with him on Wednesday, December 7th, at 10:00 a.m.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the letter received from Davison Rural Water in regards to a water increase. The Board will be looking into this to see if an increase on water bills is needed. This will be decided at the next board meeting on January 9th, 2023.

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: Davison Rural Water – $2,258.00 – Water Used, Runnings – $257.98 – Supplies for the plow truck, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,686.43 – Health Insurance, MorganTheeler LLP – $20.00 – Professional Fees, Dawson Construction – $652.04 – Streets – Blading,

The next board meeting will be held on January 9th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once on January 12, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $18.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.