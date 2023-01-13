Woonsocket City Council proceedings

December 12, 2022

By:
Published January 13, 2023, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Joel Rassel, Darin Kilcoin, and John Baysinger. Brandon Goergen was absent. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the October Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the November Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following bills:

Waste Management $13,872.18 Two Months and Two Dumpsters

Woony Foods $66.09 Shop

TC Enterprises $47.36 Shop

S&M Printing $768.00 Water/Sewer Bills

Santel Communications $255.55 Phone/Computer

South Dakota Federal Property $420.00 Generator

One Call $45.92 Shop

South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance $285.27 Insurance

Runnings $233.81 Shop

Public Health Lab $699.00 Water 

Mcleods $260.53 W-2 Water/Sewer Bills

Menards $1,886.50 Shop

Michael Todd and Company $520.40 Streets

Hawkins $583.61 Water

Farnams $216.71 Shop

Local Lumber Supply $97.10 Shop

Express Stop $24.00 Shop

Express 2 $1,857.88 Shop

DB Electric $844.72 Generator

Carquest of Mitchell $173.96 Shop

Curt’s Heating & Cooling $222.23 Shop

ARAMARK $271.29 Shop

Alpena Co-op $1,865.90 Propane

Doug’s Custom Paint & Body $8,422.43 Mower

Sanborn Weekly Journal $252.34 Publishing

Dakota Pump $1,370.13 Shop

Department of Revenue $182.40 Sales Tax

South Dakota Retirement Plan $1,053.12 Retirement

First National Bank $2,305.26 Payroll Tax

Gay Swenson met with the council to discuss the possibility of an ice skating rink. An ice skating rink was not approved on the lake due to liability.

Gay Swenson met with the council to discuss the current daycare situation in Woonsocket. An informative meeting is going to be held on January 18th. She is requesting a couple councilmembers to attend.

OLD BUSINESS

Weber gave an update on the ongoing cleanup. The Code Enforcement Officer will resume again when the weather permits.

The Council discussed purchasing two-way radios. 

The Council discussed a City Christmas Party.

Reider informed the council that both generators are up and running.

NEW BUSINESS

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following Liquor License; motion carried:

The Muddy Cup – Retail On-Sale Liquor – Restaurant;

Skeeters N40 – Retail On-sale Liquor;

Transfer Retail On-Sale Liquor from Skeeters to Skeeters N40.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Baysinger, seconded by Boschee to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL)

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

Published once on January 12, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $38.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

SJ22-1tb

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    January 17, 2023, 4:25 am
    Clear
    25°F
    real feel: 15°F
    humidity: 90%
    wind speed: 9 mph NNW
    wind gusts: 18 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    January 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    January 1, 2023 January 2, 2023 January 3, 2023 January 4, 2023 January 5, 2023 January 6, 2023 January 7, 2023
    January 8, 2023 January 9, 2023 January 10, 2023 January 11, 2023 January 12, 2023 January 13, 2023 January 14, 2023
    January 15, 2023 January 16, 2023 January 17, 2023 January 18, 2023 January 19, 2023 January 20, 2023 January 21, 2023
    January 22, 2023 January 23, 2023 January 24, 2023 January 25, 2023 January 26, 2023 January 27, 2023 January 28, 2023
    January 29, 2023 January 30, 2023 January 31, 2023 February 1, 2023 February 2, 2023 February 3, 2023 February 4, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 