The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Joel Rassel, Darin Kilcoin, and John Baysinger. Brandon Goergen was absent. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.
Motion by Boschee, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the minutes. Motion carried.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the October Financial Statement. Motion carried.
Motion by Boschee, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the November Financial Statement. Motion carried.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following bills:
Waste Management $13,872.18 Two Months and Two Dumpsters
Woony Foods $66.09 Shop
TC Enterprises $47.36 Shop
S&M Printing $768.00 Water/Sewer Bills
Santel Communications $255.55 Phone/Computer
South Dakota Federal Property $420.00 Generator
One Call $45.92 Shop
South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance $285.27 Insurance
Runnings $233.81 Shop
Public Health Lab $699.00 Water
Mcleods $260.53 W-2 Water/Sewer Bills
Menards $1,886.50 Shop
Michael Todd and Company $520.40 Streets
Hawkins $583.61 Water
Farnams $216.71 Shop
Local Lumber Supply $97.10 Shop
Express Stop $24.00 Shop
Express 2 $1,857.88 Shop
DB Electric $844.72 Generator
Carquest of Mitchell $173.96 Shop
Curt’s Heating & Cooling $222.23 Shop
ARAMARK $271.29 Shop
Alpena Co-op $1,865.90 Propane
Doug’s Custom Paint & Body $8,422.43 Mower
Sanborn Weekly Journal $252.34 Publishing
Dakota Pump $1,370.13 Shop
Department of Revenue $182.40 Sales Tax
South Dakota Retirement Plan $1,053.12 Retirement
First National Bank $2,305.26 Payroll Tax
Gay Swenson met with the council to discuss the possibility of an ice skating rink. An ice skating rink was not approved on the lake due to liability.
Gay Swenson met with the council to discuss the current daycare situation in Woonsocket. An informative meeting is going to be held on January 18th. She is requesting a couple councilmembers to attend.
OLD BUSINESS
Weber gave an update on the ongoing cleanup. The Code Enforcement Officer will resume again when the weather permits.
The Council discussed purchasing two-way radios.
The Council discussed a City Christmas Party.
Reider informed the council that both generators are up and running.
NEW BUSINESS
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following Liquor License; motion carried:
The Muddy Cup – Retail On-Sale Liquor – Restaurant;
Skeeters N40 – Retail On-sale Liquor;
Transfer Retail On-Sale Liquor from Skeeters to Skeeters N40.
With no further business to be discussed, motion by Baysinger, seconded by Boschee to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.
Richard Reider
Mayor
(SEAL)
Tara Weber
Finance Officer
Published once on January 12, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $38.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
SJ22-1tb
