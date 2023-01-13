By: admin

Published January 13, 2023, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, with the following members present: Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Joel Rassel, Darin Kilcoin, and John Baysinger. Brandon Goergen was absent. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by D. Foos, to approve the October Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the November Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following bills:

Waste Management $13,872.18 Two Months and Two Dumpsters

Woony Foods $66.09 Shop

TC Enterprises $47.36 Shop

S&M Printing $768.00 Water/Sewer Bills

Santel Communications $255.55 Phone/Computer

South Dakota Federal Property $420.00 Generator

One Call $45.92 Shop

South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance $285.27 Insurance

Runnings $233.81 Shop

Public Health Lab $699.00 Water

Mcleods $260.53 W-2 Water/Sewer Bills

Menards $1,886.50 Shop

Michael Todd and Company $520.40 Streets

Hawkins $583.61 Water

Farnams $216.71 Shop

Local Lumber Supply $97.10 Shop

Express Stop $24.00 Shop

Express 2 $1,857.88 Shop

DB Electric $844.72 Generator

Carquest of Mitchell $173.96 Shop

Curt’s Heating & Cooling $222.23 Shop

ARAMARK $271.29 Shop

Alpena Co-op $1,865.90 Propane

Doug’s Custom Paint & Body $8,422.43 Mower

Sanborn Weekly Journal $252.34 Publishing

Dakota Pump $1,370.13 Shop

Department of Revenue $182.40 Sales Tax

South Dakota Retirement Plan $1,053.12 Retirement

First National Bank $2,305.26 Payroll Tax

Gay Swenson met with the council to discuss the possibility of an ice skating rink. An ice skating rink was not approved on the lake due to liability.

Gay Swenson met with the council to discuss the current daycare situation in Woonsocket. An informative meeting is going to be held on January 18th. She is requesting a couple councilmembers to attend.

OLD BUSINESS

Weber gave an update on the ongoing cleanup. The Code Enforcement Officer will resume again when the weather permits.

The Council discussed purchasing two-way radios.

The Council discussed a City Christmas Party.

Reider informed the council that both generators are up and running.

NEW BUSINESS

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the following Liquor License; motion carried:

The Muddy Cup – Retail On-Sale Liquor – Restaurant;

Skeeters N40 – Retail On-sale Liquor;

Transfer Retail On-Sale Liquor from Skeeters to Skeeters N40.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Baysinger, seconded by Boschee to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL)

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

