Warhawks have strong week on the mat

By:
Published January 13, 2023, in Public Notices

The WSWWW Warhawks wrestling team made the trek to Faulkton on Friday, Jan. 6 for a match against the Faulkton Area Trojans, and the Warhawks brought home the win with a final score of 45-33. The next day, Saturday, Jan. 7, they went north again, this time to compete in the Miller/Highmore-Harrold Bandit Invitational in Miller. The team finished in sixth place out of 15 teams even without team leader Keegan Haider wrestling due to illness.

The Warhawks have a busy week coming up with their next competition at a quadrangular tonight (Thursday) in Wessington Springs starting at 5 p.m. They will be wrestling against Howard, Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes and Warner/Northwestern. They then have a tournament on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Gettysburg and a triangular in Gregory on Tuesday, Jan. 17. 

…See individual results and pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

