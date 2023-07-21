STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )
:SS
COUNTY OF SANBORN )
IN CIRCUIT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
ESTATE OF )
ELVINA JENE JOHNSON, )
Deceased. )
55PRO23-000014
Notice to Creditors
Notice is given that on the 12th of July, 2023, John Harless, whose address is 404 N. 6th Avenue, Woonsocket, SD 57385, was appointed as Personal Representative of the estate of Elvina Jene Johnson.
Creditors of decendent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or their claims may be barred.
Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative or may be filed with the Clerk of Courts and a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representative.
Dated this 13th day of July, 2023.
John Harless
404 N. 6th Avenue
Woonsocket, SD 57385
Sanborn County Clerk of Courts
604 W. 6th Street
Woonsocket, SD 57385
605-796-4515
Attorney for Estate
Ron J. Volesky
356 Dakota Ave. S
Huron, SD 57350
605-352-2126
Published on July 20, July 27, and August 3, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $41.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
