Notice to Creditors

ESTATE OF ELVINA JENE JOHNSON

By:
Published July 21, 2023, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA          )

  :SS

COUNTY OF SANBORN         )

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

ESTATE OF         )

ELVINA JENE JOHNSON,         )

Deceased.         )

55PRO23-000014

Notice to Creditors

Notice is given that on the 12th of July, 2023, John Harless, whose address is 404 N. 6th Avenue, Woonsocket, SD 57385, was appointed as Personal Representative of the estate of Elvina Jene Johnson.

Creditors of decendent must file their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the Personal Representative or may be filed with the Clerk of Courts and a copy of the claim mailed to the Personal Representative.

Dated this 13th day of July, 2023.

John Harless

404 N. 6th Avenue

Woonsocket, SD 57385

Sanborn County Clerk of Courts

604 W. 6th Street

Woonsocket, SD 57385

605-796-4515

Attorney for Estate

Ron J. Volesky

356 Dakota Ave. S

Huron, SD 57350

605-352-2126

Published on July 20, July 27, and August 3, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $41.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

