By: admin

Published March 10, 2023, in School

The pre-K class at Sanborn Central are all dressed in comfy pajamas for Snuggle Up and Read Day for Read Across America Week last week.

Dr. Seuss (Theodor Seuss Geisel) is a famous children’s author and cartoonist whose birthday was March 2. In order to honor such a wonderful man and his influence in helping generations of youth enjoy reading, the National Education Association created Read Across America Day on March 2. Over the years, that commemorative day has evolved into Read Across America Week and is a celebration of reading all over the United States.

…Read about all they did and see more pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!