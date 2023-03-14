Teachers “pay” for good fundraisers

By:
Published March 14, 2023, in School

On Friday, March 10, Woonsocket’s PreK-12 students and teachers all gathered in the Woonsocket gym to celebrate raising funds for the junior prom and for the American Heart Association. The junior class had a “Pie the Teacher” change war. Buckets were set out to collect money for each teacher and the teacher with the most money in their bucket at the end of the war had to receive a “pie” made of whipped cream in the face.  The “winners” were Mrs. Dayna Rodriguez for the high school and Mr. Jason Bruce for the elementary school. Jeff Boschee, a member of the junior class, whose birthday was March 8, was given the honors to shove a pie in the face of both the “winning” teachers. The junior class made a little over $540 for this year’s prom. Mrs. Rodriguez made $183, and Mr. Bruce made $104.

At the same assembly, the elementary students celebrated raising money for the American Heart Association by collecting donations through their Jump Rope for Heart event held at the school. Students asked for donations online through a link and in person, and with their efforts, they raised $4,514.30. Their goal was $4,000, so since they met that goal, the PE staff had to endure a sliming from the top three money raisers. Third place went to Christina Hill who raised $265, and she got to pour slime on Mr. Charley Larson. Andi Rodriguez came in second place with raising $354.50 and earned the honor of pouring slime on her father, Mr. Armando Rodriguez. The top fundraiser was Griffin Kogel with $371.45. Kogel earned the privilege of sliming the PE student teacher, Mr. Trey Weber. The slime, made by Tara Weber, was organically made out of pudding, applesauce and oatmeal. 

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

