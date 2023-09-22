SCW Cross Country compete through busy week

By:
Published September 22, 2023, in Sports

Last week was a busy one for the Sanborn Central/ Woonsocket cross country team, with two races only three days apart. On Monday, Sept. 11, the SCW team competed at the Arlington Invitational Meet at the Lake Region Golf Course. In the boys’ division, Jeff Boschee earned third place with a time of 17:46. Sam Baruth came in 45th with 21:02, Carter Hitchcock got 48th with 21:56, and Mathias Lindgren placed 56th with a time of 28:36.

In the girls’ division, Emilie Lindgren came in 51st with a time of 32:10.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, the SCW team traveled to the Chamberlain Country Club for the Chamberlain Invite/Big Dakota Meet. Jeff Boschee led the SCW runners, coming in at 46th with a time of 20:06. Sam Baruth placed 62nd with 20:58, McCoy Schulz got 71st with 21:40, Carter Hitchcock placed 88th with a time of 22:33, and Mathias Lindgren came in 97th with 30:28.

This week is a little slower for the SCW team, as they only had one meet. Their next race was Wednesday, Sept. 20, in Mt. Vernon for the Fish Lake Meet. Next week, they travel to Colman for the Colman/Egan Meet on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

