Published December 1, 2023, in School

The High School Region V Music Festival took place in Gregory on Tuesday, Nov. 21. The students joined other music students from schools in the region five district to combine their talents into one concert performed for the public at the Gregory Auditorium. The students practiced the pieces ahead of time individually and then spent Tuesday practicing as a group all day with guest conductors from the South Dakota School of Mines, who also directed the final performances.

