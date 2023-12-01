SCW high school students show off musical talent at festival

By:
Published December 1, 2023, in School

The High School Region V Music Festival took place in Gregory on Tuesday, Nov. 21. The students joined other music students from schools in the region five district to combine their talents into one concert performed for the public at the Gregory Auditorium. The students practiced the pieces ahead of time individually and then spent Tuesday practicing as a group all day with guest conductors from the South Dakota School of Mines, who also directed the final performances.

See pictures in this week's issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

