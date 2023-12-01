By: admin

Published December 1, 2023, in School

On Monday Nov. 20, Mrs. Ashly Uecker read the book “Balloons Over Broadway: The True Story of the Puppeteer of Macy’s Parade” to her pre-school class at Sanborn Central. She then played a short video for them about some of the most popular balloons in the Macy’s Parade today. She did both things in hopes that her students would be inspired to find their creative sides and make their own “parade” balloon with the materials they were provided.

Uecker gave each student a balloon and a large variety of craft supplies to work with to make the best balloon they could for their own parade. She commented, “Of the 21 students present the day of the activity, we only had three balloons pop, two of them popping when the student was finished with their balloon. They started over without hesitation! I consider that a win.”

After all the students had completed their balloon parade entry, the whole class took their parade to the hallways of Sanborn Central Elementary, and all the students and teachers got to see what they accomplished. Uecker reported that all the balloons made it through the parade safely, which isn’t always the case in the actual Macy’s Parade.

Woonsocket’s third grade class also kicked off Thanksgiving week with their own annual parade of balloons after reading “Balloons Over Broadway.” Each third grader was given a balloon and a table full of supplies to let their creativity shine in their balloon decorated for a parade. The event ended with a walk through the elementary classrooms to show off the fantastic balloon floats.

