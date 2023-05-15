By: admin

On Tuesday, May 2, the SCW Blackhawks track team made the trek to Freeman for the Don Diede Relays. Although it was late before they returned home, several tracksters felt it was worth the long day of competition, as many came home with top eight placings, and some beat their own personal record at the meet.

For the boys, Hayden Beigh placed fourth in the 400M dash, while Carter Hitchcock placed fifth, and Jeff Boschee came in at eighth place. Payton Uecker placed seventh in the 800M run. Tyson Eddy brought home third place in the 300M hurdles, and Cody Slykhuis finished in eighth in the same event. The 4X800M relay team of Sam Baruth, Hitchcock, McCoy Schulz and Uecker came in fourth place, and the medley relay team of Eddy, Slykhuis, Beigh and Schulz ended in seventh place.

In field events, Toby Kneen threw the discus for a seventh-place finish. Boschee won the high jump competition with a Blackhawk record breaking leap of 6 feet and 4.25 inches, and he finished in third place in the long jump and fourth place in triple jump. Slykhuis brought home second place in the triple jump.

For the girls, Lizzy Boschee came in eighth in the 200M dash, and she finished third in both the 100M and 300M hurdles. The 4X200M relay team of Kali Hofer, Jayda Hohn, Kam Ochsner and Kenna Ochsner brought home an eighth-place finish. The 4X800M relay team of Jaycee Baruth, Addy Baruth, Kali Hofer and Ellie Hofer finished in fifth place.

For field events, Hannah Terkildsen jumped to a second-place finish in high jump, while Aubrey Senska ended the meet in eighth place in the same event. Lizzy Boschee placed in her fourth event of the meet with a sixth-place finish in the long jump.

On Saturday, May 6, Jeff and Lizzy Boschee both competed at the Howard Wood Relays in Sioux Falls. Jeff tied for third place across all three classes in the high jump. Lizzy ran strong in both the 100M and the 300M hurdles, but she didn’t make it out of the preliminaries.

The Blackhawks competed at the 281 Conference meet in Huron on Tuesday, May 9, and are at the Buck Timmons Memorial Track Meet in Parkston today (Thursday). They then go to Alexandria for the Hanson Invitational on Monday, May 15.

