The Woonsocket Board of Education met in special session on June 28th, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. in the boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Todd Olinger, and Rikki Ohlrogge. Others attending were: Superintendent Rod Weber and Sarah Swenson. The meeting was called to order at 12:00 p.m.
On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the June 28th meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.
On a motion by Todd Olinger seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the 2022-2023 budget supplements as follows:
GENERAL FUND
From reserve balance to:
Elementary Instruction $217,246.00
Secondary Instruction $81,570.00
Educational Media (Library) $22,000.00
Secondary Principal $3,200.00
Operation/Maintenance $34,600.00
Combined Activities $10,664.52
CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND
No Supplements
SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND
From reserve balance to:
Special Education Instruction $14,132.86
DEBT SERVICE FUND
From reserve balance to:
QZAB Bond Payment $3,333.33
ENTERPRISE FUND #53
No Supplements
FOOD SERVICE FUND
No supplements
Motion carried.
CAPITAL OUTLAY
BILLION CHEVY OF SIOUX FALLS, 2021 CHRYSLER VOYAGE VAN $25,189.00
BILLION NISSAN, 2020 FORD TRANSIT VAN $49,187.00
Fund Total: $74,376.00
Checking Account Total: $74,376.00
On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the purchase of a 2021 Chrysler Voyage Van from Billion Chevrolet of Dell Rapids for $25,189.00. Motion carried. (Note: Old minivan was traded in.)
On a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the purchase of a 2020 Ford Transit Van from Billion Nissan of Sioux Falls for $49,187.00. Motion carried. (Note: With this purchase, the school will no longer be purchasing a minibus.)
On a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the resignation of Kacee Polly with liquidated damages totaling $4,500.00. Motion carried.
With no further business to come before the Board, the June 28th, 2023, special school board meeting was adjourned at 12:31 p.m. on a motion by Todd Olinger, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.
JASON WHITE
Chair
SARAH SWENSON
Business Manager
Published once on July 13, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $30.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
SJ48-1tb
