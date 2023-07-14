Woonsocket School Board proceedings

UNAPPROVED MINUTES – SPECIAL MEETING HELD JUNE 28, 2023

Published July 14, 2023

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in special session on June 28th, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. in the boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Todd Olinger, and Rikki Ohlrogge. Others attending were: Superintendent Rod Weber and Sarah Swenson.  The meeting was called to order at 12:00 p.m.  

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the June 28th meeting agenda as presented.  Motion carried.

On a motion by Todd Olinger seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the 2022-2023 budget supplements as follows:

GENERAL FUND

From reserve balance to:

Elementary Instruction $217,246.00

Secondary Instruction $81,570.00

Educational Media (Library)       $22,000.00

Secondary Principal $3,200.00

Operation/Maintenance $34,600.00

Combined Activities $10,664.52

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

No Supplements

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

From reserve balance to:

Special Education Instruction $14,132.86

DEBT SERVICE FUND

From reserve balance to:

QZAB Bond Payment $3,333.33

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

No Supplements

FOOD SERVICE FUND

No supplements

Motion carried.

CAPITAL OUTLAY

BILLION CHEVY OF SIOUX FALLS, 2021 CHRYSLER VOYAGE VAN $25,189.00

BILLION NISSAN, 2020 FORD TRANSIT VAN $49,187.00

Fund Total: $74,376.00

Checking Account Total: $74,376.00

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the purchase of a 2021 Chrysler Voyage Van from Billion Chevrolet of Dell Rapids for $25,189.00. Motion carried. (Note: Old minivan was traded in.)

On a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the purchase of a 2020 Ford Transit Van from Billion Nissan of Sioux Falls for $49,187.00. Motion carried. (Note: With this purchase, the school will no longer be purchasing a minibus.)

On a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the resignation of Kacee Polly with liquidated damages totaling $4,500.00. Motion carried. 

With no further business to come before the Board, the June 28th, 2023, special school board meeting was adjourned at 12:31 p.m. on a motion by Todd Olinger, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.  

Published once on July 13, 2023

