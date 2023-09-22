By: admin

Published September 22, 2023, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on September 11th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were: Jason White, Lisa Snedeker (conferenced in), Becca Grassel, and Rikki Ohlrogge. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Jason Bruce, Brooke King, Armando Rodriguez, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the meeting agenda. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on August 14, 2023, and special board minutes held on August 28, 2023, were approved as presented on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Becca Grassel. Motion carried.

On a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the claims presented and the August 2023 financial report as follows; motion carried:

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $990,708.34; Add receipts: Taxes $2,378.26; Interest $7,780.26; Admissions $1,460.00; Rentals $0.00; Other local $1,439.05; State $134,631.00; Federal $9,632.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,148,028.91; less disbursements $66,541.08; Cash balance: $1,081,487.83; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $95,145.61; plus accounts receivable $20,856.62; Fund Balance: $1,007,198.84.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,926,912.71; Add receipts: Taxes $953.53; Other local $26,700.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,954,566.24; less disbursements $114,440.00; Cash balance: $1,840,126.24; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,840,126.24.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $630,520.41; Add receipts: Taxes $542.87; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $631,063.28; less disbursements $2,888.16; Cash balance: $628,175.12; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $34,989.99; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $593,185.13.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $47,538.96; Add receipts: Interest $57.86; Adult receipts $0.00; Pupil receipts $5,278.26; Milk receipts $0.00; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $52,875.08; less disbursements $4,003.13; Cash balance: $48,871.95; Less contracts/accounts payable $8,483.20.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $40,388.75.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $79,661.36; Add receipts: Student Tuition $8,875.00; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $88,536.36; less disbursements $8,905.02; Cash balance: $79,631.34; Less contracts/accounts payable $4,405.35.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $75,225.99.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $24,521.23; Add receipts: Interest $30.91; Pupil activities $125.00; Other local $43.20; Total to be accounted for: $24,720.34; less disbursements $446.00; Fund balance $24,274.34.

Salaries and benefits for the month of August 2023 were as follows:

General Fund: $134,839.64

Special Education: $35,228.99

Food Service: $8,755.96

Enterprise #53: $12,816.97

GENERAL FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SUPPLIES (YEARBOOK, ELEMENTARY) $2,070.57

Associated School Boards of South Dakota, Associated School Boards of South Dakota CONVENTION – NEW MEMBER COURSE $740.00

AT&T, CELL PHONE $230.10

CHESTER AREA SCHOOL, ON-LINE COURSE (1) $250.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $83.67

COUNCIL ON COLLEGE ADMISSIONS IN SOUTH DAKOTA, FALL WORKSHOP $20.00

DEINERT, TATE, REIMBURSE – FIRST AID COURSE $35.00

DEMCO, BOOK TAPE $85.90

DOUBLE D BODY SHOP, REPAIR – WINDSHIELD CHIP $92.39

EMC INSURANCE, PROPERTY INSURANCE POLICY $354.00

EXPRESS 2, GAS – MINIBUS – VAN $333.79

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – MINIBUS – VAN $727.78

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, SUPPLIES – SAFE DEPOSIT BOX RENT $854.94

FOREMAN SALES & SERVICE INC., BUS MAINTENANCE/INSPECTION $2,257.77

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $1,138.65

[IMPREST FUND:

MITCHELL SCHOOL DISTRICT, CROSS COUNTRY FEE $50.00

US POST OFFICE, STAMPS $396.00

TOTAL IMPREST CLAIMS (CROSS COUNTRY FEE – POSTAGE EXPENSE): $446.00]

INNOVATIVE OFFICE SOLUTIONS, OFFICE DESK $874.44

J.W PEPPER & SON INC., INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC $474.83

JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL, PARTS – MOWER BLADES $510.67

K&D BUSING INC., CONTRACTED BUSING $17,693.15

KARLEN, JENNIFER, REIMBURSE – BACKGROUND CHECK – CERTIFICATE RENEWAL $293.25

KO’S PRO SERVICE, OIL CHANGE (2) – TIRE REPAIR $247.77

KORNEY BOARD AIDS, INC., STICKY MAT – WHISTLES $538.60

LARSON, CHARLEY, REIMBURSE – CERTIFICATE RENEWAL (WEA AGREEMENT) $250.00

LARSON, GARRETT, REIMBURSE – COACHING CLASS $35.00

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $175.00

MENARDS, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES – PARKING LOT PAINT $509.35

NAPA AUTO PARTS, PARTS – EXHAUST FANS $58.38

NASCO, HIGH SCHOOL SUPPLIES $31.95

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $2,963.40

HENRIKSEN, EMILY, REIMBURSE – CERTIFICATE RENEWAL (WEA AGREEMENT) $250.00

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $17.87

REALLY GOOD STUFF, INC., ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $38.19

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $161.67

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $301.49

SCHOLASTIC, ELEMENTARY BOOKS $65.29

SOUTH DAKOTA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BUSINESS, South Dakota Association of School Business Officials ANNUAL FALL CONFERENCE OFFICIALS $100.00

SHERWIN WILLIAMS, PAINT $507.19

TRAINING ROOM, KINESIOLOGY TAPE – SPRAY $151.16

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $377.93

WESTENDORF ELECTRIC, WIRING – NEW SIGN $410.17

WOONY FOODS, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $306.80

Fund Total: $37,064.11

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,035.45

ACE SIGNS, SCHOOL SIGN $27,425.50

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, HIGH SCHOOL CURRICULUM $2,837.60

APPTEGY, SCHOOL WEBSITE/MESSAGING $10,600.00

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING LLC, AIR CONDITIONER REPAIR/MAINTENANCE $1,118.30

CDW GOVERNMENT INC., CHARGING CARTS $3,941.32

CLARK PAVING, ALLEY PAVING $15,000.00

DB ELECTRIC, REPAIR/INSTALL OUTLETS AND EMERGENCY FIXTURE $1,346.94

KARL’S, CHEST FREEZER $1,144.99

KOCH-HAZARD ARCHITECTS, CTE ADDITION – ARCHITECT FEES $32,124.10

REALLY GREAT READING COMPANY LLC, ELEMENTARY SITE LICENSE $1,209.00

RENAISSANCE LEARNING INC., SITE LICENSE – READING COMPREHENSION $2,456.00

Stan Houston Equipment Company, SCROLL SAW – BAND SAW $3,908.48

STOCKWELL ENGINEERS, CTE BUILDING SURVEY $5,100.00

Fund Total: $109,247.68

SPECIAL EDUCATION

MCGRAW-HILL, MATH CONCEPTS CURRICULUM $1,546.02

PEARSON EDUCATION, SPECIAL EDUCATION TESTING KITS $90.00

POTRAMENT, REBECCA , REIMBURSE – LESSON PIX SITE LICENSE $36.00

SUPER DUPER PUBLICATIONS, SPEECH SUPPLIES $324.80

Fund Total: $1,996.82

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, BIRTH TO 4-PRE-K FOOD/SUPPLIES $172.17

FRY, ABIGAYLE, REIMBURSE – BACKGROUND CHECK $43.25

HOWARD, ERICA, REIMBURSE – BACKGROUND CHECK $43.25

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, BIRTH TO 4-PRE-K FOOD ORDER $2,192.80

PETERSON, FRANCES, REIMBURSE – BACKGROUND CHECK $43.25

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $45.58

VETTER, KAYLA, REIMBURSE – BIRTH TO 4-PRE-K SUPPLIES $255.47

WOONY FOODS, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – BIRTH TO 4-PREK FOOD/SUPPLIES $943.84

Fund Total: $3,739.61

Checking Account Total: $152,048.22

FOOD SERVICE

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, HIGH SCHOOL CURRICULUM – SUPPLIES (YEARBOOK, ELEMENTARY) $70.14

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $420.85

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $32.70

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, MILK $644.45

EDUCATIONAL BIOMETRIC TECHNOLOGY, DUES/FEES – LICENSE RENEWAL $600.00

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, FOOD SERVICE SUPPLIES $541.18

LARSON, JOSH, FOOD $190.00

MENARDS, CABINET $179.97

MORAN, AUDRA, REIMBURSE – BACKGROUND CHECK $43.25

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD – SUPPLIES $10,258.74

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, FOOD $149.84

WOONY FOODS, FOOD/SUPPLIES $18.32

Fund Total: $13,149.44

Checking Account Total: $13,149.44

CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTS

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, SENIOR BAND TRIP TICKETS $405.00

KOHLMEYER, DANIELLE, REIMBURSE – NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY CEREMONY $102.59

Fund Total: $507.59

Checking Account Total: $507.59

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report.

Mr. Weber updated that the flashing signs for the crosswalks on the highway in front of the school should be installed within the next week. Mr. Weber congratulated the School Board on being awarded the Silver Award under the Associated School Boards of South Dakota Board Recognition ALL Program. The Board was previously awarded the Bronze level. Mr. Weber updated that quotes for new weight room equipment came in lower than what the school originally budgeted for. Architectural drawings were looked at and discussed for a new Industrial Tech shop to be located on the North side of the school. This is part of the work force grant that the school was awarded, $225,000. More information will be coming out in the upcoming months from Mr. Weber.

Mr. Rodriguez added that in addition to new equipment, the company will also be doing some maintenance on the school’s existing machines when they are on site.

Mrs. Jensen gave an update on the first few weeks of school. Everyone is getting settled, and all classrooms are running smoothly.

Mrs. King informed that while everyone is settling into routines, her team of paraprofessionals have been adjusting to ensure all students/classrooms have proper coverage. Mrs. King will be working on testing and updating IEPs.

Mr. Bruce updated that the bus routes are going well despite having some longer routes. He also added that having the buses line up in the newly paved alley has been working extremely well and has greatly reduced the risk for students as they are no longer on the street. Mr. Bruce also updated that the kitchen is running very smoothly. Mr. Bruce also shared that he is revamping the Title program to allow him and teachers to better detect where students need help.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Becca Grassel, to approve full-time pre-school teacher DeAnne Collins at $15.00 per hour, effective date of August 1, 2023. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Becca Grassel, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the purchase of new fitness center equipment from Push-Pedal-Pull in the amount of $7,422.00. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the following property tax levy resolution #2024-1 for taxes payable in 2023:

AG – $1.320/$1,000 of valuation

OO – $2.954/$1,000 of valuation

OTH – $6.113/$1,000 of valuation

General Fund Opt-Out – $0

Special Education – $1.574/$1,000 of valuation

Capital Outlay – $750,000.00

Bond Redemption – $0

Motion carried.

On a motion made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved a $15,000.00 donation to the City of Woonsocket (check made directly to Clark Paving) to help pay for the new pavement in the school alley/city street which is the new location for the after school busing departure. This is the schools’ share, as previously discussed/approved – the total project is $54,406.73. (The Board would like to thank the City of Woonsocket and the St. Wilfrid Catholic Church for all their help with this project to help make the school safer for the students, parents, and staff.)

Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the September 11, 2023, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 7:41 p.m. on a motion by Becca Grassel, with a second by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

Published once on September 21, 2023, at the total approximate cost of $153.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.