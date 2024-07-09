Artesian Town Board proceedings

July 9, 2024

By:
Published July 19, 2024, in Public Notices

The Town of Artesian Council met on July 9, 2024, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center.  Council Member Travis King called the meeting to order with Council members Candi Danek and Mike Salathe present. Also present was Finance Officer MaKenna Hertel.Present for public participation was Kaleigh Zoss.

Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the June Council Minutes, Financial Statement, and Payment of Vouchers; Motion carried. 

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,110.20

Danek, Candace, Payroll $110.82

Hertel, MaKenna, Payroll $870.54

King, Travis, Payroll $443.28

Salathe, Michael, Payroll $405.88

Fridley, Tom, Payroll $49.87

Zens, Daryl, Payroll $498.69

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

S&M Enterprises, Materials $593.88

Dawson Construction Inc., Streets $1,145.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,553.49

Farmers Elevator Forestburg, Streets $406.98

Insurance Store, Insurance $13,364.00

Olson Land & Cattle, Supplies $312.60

S&M Printing, Supplies $154.00

Life Equipment, Equipment $276.13

Runnings, Supplies $38.21

Farmers Implement, Services $358.46

Mike Clary, Supplies $610.65

M&A Bauer Salvage, Equipment $2,600.00

Mid West Fire & Safety, Repairs $786.50

Old Business:

Streets – Gravel and mowing was discussed. Discussion was held on the lagoons. Discussion was held on Code Enforcement. There was an update for the West Nile grant.

New Business: 

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to apply for the ALM grant; motion carried. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to join the Cortrust Bank Cash Management; motion carried. Discussion was held on the mower.  Discussion was held on insurance. Discussion was held on the raffle.  Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to do the Cortrust Bank five-month CD special; motion carried.  

There being no further business; motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to adjourn. Motion carried.

MaKenna Hertel

City of Artesian

Finance Officer

Travis King

Council Member

Published once on July 18, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $27.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 30, 2024 July 1, 2024 July 2, 2024 July 3, 2024 July 4, 2024 July 5, 2024 July 6, 2024
    July 7, 2024 July 8, 2024 July 9, 2024 July 10, 2024 July 11, 2024 July 12, 2024 July 13, 2024
    July 14, 2024 July 15, 2024 July 16, 2024 July 17, 2024 July 18, 2024 July 19, 2024 July 20, 2024
    July 21, 2024 July 22, 2024 July 23, 2024 July 24, 2024 July 25, 2024 July 26, 2024 July 27, 2024
    July 28, 2024 July 29, 2024 July 30, 2024 July 31, 2024 August 1, 2024 August 2, 2024 August 3, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 