Published July 19, 2024, in Public Notices

The Town of Artesian Council met on July 9, 2024, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Travis King called the meeting to order with Council members Candi Danek and Mike Salathe present. Also present was Finance Officer MaKenna Hertel.Present for public participation was Kaleigh Zoss.

Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the June Council Minutes, Financial Statement, and Payment of Vouchers; Motion carried.

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,110.20

Danek, Candace, Payroll $110.82

Hertel, MaKenna, Payroll $870.54

King, Travis, Payroll $443.28

Salathe, Michael, Payroll $405.88

Fridley, Tom, Payroll $49.87

Zens, Daryl, Payroll $498.69

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

S&M Enterprises, Materials $593.88

Dawson Construction Inc., Streets $1,145.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,553.49

Farmers Elevator Forestburg, Streets $406.98

Insurance Store, Insurance $13,364.00

Olson Land & Cattle, Supplies $312.60

S&M Printing, Supplies $154.00

Life Equipment, Equipment $276.13

Runnings, Supplies $38.21

Farmers Implement, Services $358.46

Mike Clary, Supplies $610.65

M&A Bauer Salvage, Equipment $2,600.00

Mid West Fire & Safety, Repairs $786.50

Old Business:

Streets – Gravel and mowing was discussed. Discussion was held on the lagoons. Discussion was held on Code Enforcement. There was an update for the West Nile grant.

New Business:

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to apply for the ALM grant; motion carried. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to join the Cortrust Bank Cash Management; motion carried. Discussion was held on the mower. Discussion was held on insurance. Discussion was held on the raffle. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to do the Cortrust Bank five-month CD special; motion carried.

There being no further business; motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to adjourn. Motion carried.

MaKenna Hertel

City of Artesian

Finance Officer

Travis King

Council Member

