Published July 19, 2024

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on July 8th, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Rikki Ohlrogge, Todd Olinger and Rebecca Grassel. Others attending were: Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Sarah Jensen, Brooke King, Armondo Rodriguez, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the July 8th meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular Board meeting held on June 10th, 2024, and Special Board Meeting Minutes from June 12th, 2024, and June 26th, 2024, were approved as presented on a motion by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

On a motion by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the claims and the June 2024 financial report as follows. Roll call was as follows: Jason White – Yes, Todd Olinger – No, Lisa Snedeker – Yes, Rikki Ohlrogge – Yes, Rebecca Grassel – Yes. Motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $827,809.76; Add receipts: Taxes $34,461.67; Interest $6,557.76; Admissions $0.00; Other local $1,945.00; State $125,241.00; Federal $107,666.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,103,681.19; Less disbursements $151,052.21; Plus transferred in $0.00; Cash balance: $952,628.98; Less contracts and accounts payable $222,171.96; Plus accounts receivable $55,174.23; Fund balance: $785,631.25.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $3,443,961.17; Add receipts: Taxes $39,293.63; Interest $3,858.91; Other local $0.00; Federal: $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $3,487,113.71; Less disbursements $376,916.80; Cash balance: $3,110,196.91; Less accounts payable: $0.00; Plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $3,110,196.91.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $613,787.81; Add receipts: Taxes $24,105.52; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $52,608.00; Total to be accounted for: $690,501.33; less disbursements $102,145.41; Cash balance: $588,355.92; Less contracts and accounts payable $82,772.36; Plus accounts receivable $14,123.00; Fund balance: $519,706.56.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $72,182.46; Add receipts: Interest $107.50; Adult receipts $0.00; Pupil receipts $1,079.42; Milk receipts $0.00; Other local $364.86; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $4,637.93; Total to be accounted for: $78,372.17; less disbursements $12,278.21; Cash balance: $66,093.96; Less contracts/accounts payable $21,378.12; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $44,715.84.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $70,857.54; Add receipts: Student tuition: $10,430.00; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $81,287.54; Less disbursements $24,585.32; Plus transfer in $0.00; Cash balance: $56,702.22; Less contracts/accounts payable $16,457.11; Plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $40,245.11.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $28,637.14; Add receipts: Interest $34.68; Pupil activities $75.00; Other $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $28,746.82; Less disbursements $1,721.42; Plus transfer in $0.00; Fund balance: $27,025.40.

Salaries and benefits for the month of June 2024 were as follows:

General Fund: $158,621.89

Special Education: $42,134.78

Food Service: $11,048.51

Enterprise #53: $22,867.95

GENERAL FUND

AGTEGRA, CHEMICAL $148.25

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, LIBRARY SUPPLIES $133.58

Associated School Boards of South Dakota, 2024-25 ASBSD DUES $987.85

AT&T, CELL PHONE $95.57

BAKER’S DESIGN, MEMORIAL FLOWERS $82.00

BEST WESTERN PLUS LAKEVIEW, LODGING – TECH CONFERENCE $223.98

CHS, PROPANE – PK BUILDING $70.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $99.84

DB ELECTRIC, RECEPTACLES – ELEMENTARY $413.01

DOUBLE D BODY SHOP, WINDSHIELD REPAIR $90.00

EXPRESS 2, GAS $30.93

EXPRESS STOP, GAS $255.24

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, HEJA SPORTS APP – LODGING BAND CONFERENCE $332.74

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $554.07

[IMPREST FUND:

PLATTE-GEDDES SCHOOL, 4B PRE-REGION GOLF $181.13

SKEETERS, SCHOOL BOARD LUNCH/MEETING $86.05

JUNE 2024 TOTAL IMPREST CLAIMS: $267.18]

KARLEN, JENNIFER, MILEAGE – BAND CONFERENCE $71.55

KO’S PRO SERVICE, TIRE REPAIR – ANNUAL MAINTENANCE $115.57

KROHMER PLUMBING, LABOR/REPAIR – HYDRANTS $161.45

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $175.00

MACK METAL SALES, MATERIALS – FLOOR TRANSITION INTO GYM $64.18

MENARDS, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $129.95

MITCHELL AREA SUPERINTENDENTS ASSOCIATION, SUPERINTENDENT DUES 2024-25 $100.00

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $3,802.16

RUNNINGS SUPPLY, INC., SUPPLIES – SUMP PUMP – RIVETOOL – PAINT $357.92

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $169.24

SOUTH DAKOTA INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ADMINISTRATORS ASSOCIATION, 2024-25 DUAL SDIAAA/NIAAA MEMBERSHIP FEE $155.00

South Dakota High School Activities Association, 2023-24 RULE BOOKS $249.00

SHERATON, LODGING – MENTOR ACADEMY $770.00

SHERWIN WILLIAMS, PAINT SUPPLIES $234.20

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $426.10

Fund Total: $10,765.56

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,083.54

AARON SWAN & ASSOCIATES, INC., CTE ADDITION – MATERIAL TESTING $3,373.00

C. EAGLE CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CTE ADDITION – PAY REQUEST #5 $331,478.88

G&R CONTROLS, REPAIR – ROOFTOP HEATING UNITS $1,482.61

KOCH-HAZARD ARCHITECTS, CTE ADDITION – ARCHITECT FEES $2,640.11

MAXIMUM PROMOTIONS, FLAGPOLE REPAIR $1,843.00

RENAISSANCE LEARNING INC., SITE LICENSE – FASTBRIDGE $1,528.80

RIDDELL-ALL AMERICAN SPORTS, FOOTBALL HELMET AND PAD RECONDITIONING $1,843.58

SCHMIEDT, DARIN, FOUNDATION AND DIRT WORK – PREK BUILDING $22,000.00

SHI INTERNATIONAL, WINDOWS SITE LICENSE $2,088.04

THORNTON FLOORING, FLOORING AND INSTALLATION $42,879.07

Fund Total: $412,240.63

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $649.40

Fund Total: $649.40

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SUPPLIES $46.98

EXPRESS 2, GAS – DRIVERS ED $331.99

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $42.77

WOONY FOODS, BIRTH TO THREE PRE-K – FOOD $542.70

Fund Total: $964.44

Checking Account Total: $424,620.03

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report.

Superintendent Weber updated the Board that the CTE building project is still going as planned even with the recent rain halting construction for a few days. Mr. Weber updated that the recent amount of rain has caused rainwater to run into the school’s oil tank which has caused issues with the boiler/hot water heater firing up. Contact has been made to get this fixed as soon as possible.

Mrs. Jensen updated that tutoring will be done this week. Pre-K registration information has been uploaded online and hardcopies will be sent out to families.

Mr. Rodriguez updated that SDN has reached out and they would like to do a blog about Woonsocket E-Sports.

Mrs. King updated that she has been working with Mrs. Jensen on finalizing scheduling for the upcoming year. Mrs. King also updated that Mrs. Potrament will be starting summer tutoring for special education students.

Mr. Bruce updated that buses are being serviced at Foreman’s this summer. He also updated that he and Mr. Schmiedt attended a bus training in Miller this summer. Mr. Bruce updated that the school is waiting for parts in order to have the cooler in the kitchen reconditioned (as discussed and approved in a prior meeting).

Motion was made by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, to officially adjourn the 2023-2024 Board of Education and approve Superintendent Weber as temporary Board Chair. Motion carried.

Swearing in Ceremony: Todd Olinger and Jason White.

The Board approved to elect Jason White as Board Chair for 2024-2025 on a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rebecca Grassel. Motion carried.

The Board approved the following appointments for 2024-2025 on a motion by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Todd Olinger:

Vice Chair: Lisa Snedeker;

Negotiations Committee: Todd Olinger and Rikki Ohlrogge;

Buildings and Grounds Committee: Jason White and Rebecca Grassel;

Vocational Agriculture Representative: Lisa Snedeker;

James Valley Educational Consortium Co-op Representative: Superintendent Rod Weber;

Legislative District Representative/Associated School Boards of South Dakota delegate/LAN Delegate: Lisa Snedeker.

Motion carried.

After holding a public hearing based on the provisions of SDCL 13-11-2, the Woonsocket Board of Education approved adoption of the 2024-2025 school budget on a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

The following designations for 2024-2025 were approved on a motion by Rebecca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge:

• Designate First National Bank and Dakotaland Federal Credit Union as the school district’s official depositories. Insurance Agent of record is Hegg Insurance with policy renewal in September.

• Designate Superintendent Rod Weber as the Director of all federal programs of the Woonsocket School District.

• Designate Superintendent Rod Weber as the school system’s student advisor and truancy officer.

• Designate Rodney Freeman as the 2024-2025 school district’s attorney of record.

• Designate Sarah Swenson as the school’s authorized representative to both SDRS and Insurance Groups as well as the school district’s custodian of accounts.

• Establish the date and time for monthly school board meetings as the second Monday of the month at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom.

• Establish the Board Member’s per diem and mileage at $100.00 per regular and special meeting. The Board Chair will receive $110.00 per meeting. (Note: the per diem was recently changed by legislature to increase the per diem of board members up to $166.00 per meeting.)

Motion carried.

The following items of business were approved on a motion made by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Rebecca Grassel:

• Authorize Superintendent Rod Weber to postpone/cancel school for reasons of inclement weather or other matters affecting school or staff.

• Adopt the following order of business for the 2024-2025 Board of Education:

1) Call to order/Pledge of Allegiance;

2) Additional agenda items;

3) Approval of agenda;

4) Approval of the minutes;

5) Visitors to the board meeting;

6) Financial reports/bills/governance;

7) Reports and discussion items;

8) Old business;

9) New business;

10) Adjournment.

• Adopt Robert’s Rules of Order (Revised) as the official governing document for Board of Education meetings.

• Approve the Assurance of Compliance Standards for all Federal and State programs.

• Approve the annual School Bus Emergency Assistance Pact for the 2024-2025 school year.

• Approve the Sanborn Weekly Journal as the Woonsocket School District’s newspaper of record.

• Approve state travel rates per diem allowance with overnight stay, effective July 1, 2024:

1) $10.00 for breakfast – staff;

2) $12.00 for lunch – staff;

3) $15.00 for supper – staff;

4) Lodging is cost plus tax;

5) Students qualifying for state events with overnight stay receive $12.00 per meal.

• Authorize Superintendent Rod Weber to approve and sign open enrollment requests for the 2024-25 school year.

Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rebecca Grassel, to approve the following fee schedule for the 2024-25 school year:

• Admission prices: Students (K-12) $3.00; Adults – $5.00; Doubleheaders – Students (K-12) – $4.00; Adults – $6.00

• Breakfast and Hot Lunch

1) Breakfast: $2.15

2) Hot Lunch: PreK-6 – $2.95, seventh-eighth – $3.15, ninth-12th – $3.20

• Lunches that are not federally funded in 2024-25 below:

1) Adult Lunch – $4.85, Staff Breakfast – $3.00

2) Level one entrée (seconds portion) – $1.50, level two entrée (seconds) – $2.00.

3) A la carte prices are separate and are available at the district office.

• Instrument Rent: $10.00 summer, $25.00 academic year

• Bus Driver Training: $50.00

• Complimentary Passes: 65 years or older, Employees (family), Board (family), Superintendent discretion

• Season Passes: Adults $45.00, Students $25.00, Family $85.00 (includes children K-12) • Driver’s Education: $250.00 per session, retake – $125.00, out of district students – $350.00

• Preschool Rates: PreK3 $50 (Monday, Wednesday, Friday), PreK4 $100 per month (Monday-Friday) or $60 per month (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

• Mileage Reimbursement: $0.655 per mile, and other state rates as applicable, effective July 1, 2024, HB1060

• Substitute Teacher Pay: Non-certified – $110.00, Certified – $120.00, Long term (after five consecutive days) – $130.00

• Election Official Pay: $100.00 per day

• Officials Pay:

1) Clock/Shot clock – $35.00 Varsity, $20.00 Junior Varsity; Official Book – $35.00 Varsity; Announcer – $35.00 Varsity; Video – $10 per game

2) Basketball Referee – Grade School (fifth-eighth) – $35.00; Ninth and Junior Varsity – $45.00; Junior Varsity/Varsity – $110.00 Doubleheader Varsity – $140.00 and mileage (state rate) or ride time for $0.18 per mile

3) Volleyball Line Judging – $45.00/night, Grade School (fifth-eighth) – $35.00, $100.00 per tournament; Volleyball Official – Junior Varsity/Varsity – $100.00 and mileage (state rate) or ride time for $0.18 per mile

4) Football Referee – Junior High – $35.00, Junior Varsity – $45.00, Varsity – $125.00 and mileage (state rate) or ride time for $0.18 per mile

5) Golf Official Scorer/Marker – $100.00

Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve membership in SDUSA for the 2024-2025 school year. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rebecca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve the 2024-25 Woonsocket School Consolidated Application (federal funds). Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rebecca Grassel, with a second by Todd Olinger, to authorize Sarah Swenson to obtain fuel oil quotes for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, to be considered at the regular August meeting. Motion carried.

On a motion by Todd Olinger, with a second by Rebecca Grassel, the Board approved additional bills that were received (six total). Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rebecca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve Woonsocket School voting for South Dakota High School Activities Association West River At-Large Representative (runoff election) – Mark Naugle. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved RFP #7 from C. Eagle Construction for adding an Emergency Shut-Off switch in the new CTE building in the amount of $10,472.82. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Todd Olinger, to approve the purchase of the following Ag Curriculum (capital outlay fund):

• Ag Fundamental Mechanics & Technology $1,950.00;

• Ag Animal Science $3,019.00;

• Ag Agribusiness $2,099.00;

• Ag I $5,659.20;

• Ag Plant & Soil Science $3,819.00;

Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the July 8th, 2024, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 8:15 p.m. on a motion by Todd Olinger, seconded by Rebecca Grassel. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

