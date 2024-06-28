By: admin

Published June 28, 2024, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, June 18, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Peterson, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the minutes from the June 6 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZENS COMMENT

No public was in attendance for input.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,668.30

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $418.50

Town, Townships and Schools, Monthly Remittance $256,995.05

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $311.25

D&L Tire Service, Repairs and Maintenance $312.00

Emergency Safety ED, EMT Courses June $150.00

Express 2, Fuel $108.89

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $916.45

Hinker Trenching, Clean Ditch River Bottom $1,851.02

KO’s Pro Service, Oil Change $81.06

Marvie Larson, Mowing $600.00

Lewis Family Drug LLC, Medication – J. Knox – R. Coleman $129.47

Mack Metal Sales Inc., Supplies $42.30

Laurie Marcus RN, Blood Draw – S. Goetzinger $80.00

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $1,215.52

Redwood Toxicology Laboratory, Drug Testing $168.15

Sanborn County Ambulance, Meals $33.69

TC Enterprises, Supplies $230.20

Two-Way Solutions Inc., Repairs and Maintenance $585.16

Vantek Communications, Utilities $1,080.00

Waste Management, Utilities $229.92

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. The Highway budget was discussed as they work through the budget process. Townships that requested county spray are all sprayed.

WEED BOARD

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter weed board at 9:24 a.m. Weeds on 107-61-4 were discussed. The landowner is currently mowing. The Commissioners will have a discussion again in the fall regarding this property. Chairman Ebersdorfer declared the end of Weed Board at 9:32 a.m.

JAMIE MILLER, CUSTODIAN

Miller was present to follow-up on the roof repair for the courthouse. The Commissioners will move forward with the bid process, with bid opening being July 16th.

JEFF LARSON, STATES ATTORNEY

Larson and Aaron Pilcher, States Attorney Elect, were both present to discuss the plans moving forward with a smooth transition for Pilcher. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to appoint Aaron Pilcher as Deputy States Attorney with the salary of $15,000. Motion carried.

ORDINANCE HEARING FOR 2024-15

Judy Fredrichs and Crystal Page, public citizens, and Trevor Jones and Aaron Eldridge, Summit Carbon Solutions, were present for discussion. The final reading will be held on July 2, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.

ORDINANCE HEARING FOR 2024-19

Hearing no objections, the final reading will be held on July 2, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.

BUDGET REVIEW

Auditor Moody discussed the budget in preparation for the budget approvals in the upcoming meetings. No additional department heads were present for discussion.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the new rate of $0.655 per mile for mileage reimbursement, as the current policy reads that the county follows the state rate. This will be effective July 1, 2024. Motion carried.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to enter agreement with Beadle County for the Victim Services/Diversion Program. Motion carried.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson to enter executive session at 11:23 a.m. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer declared end of executive session at 12:20 p.m.

There being no further business before the board, motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to adjourn the meeting at 12:26 p.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Kami Moody Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

Published once on June 27, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $49.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.