The Woonsocket Board of Education met in special session on June 26th, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. in the commons of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, and Becca Grassel. Others attending were: Superintendent Rod Weber and Sarah Swenson. The meeting was called to order at 12:00 p.m.
On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Becca Grassel, the Board approved the June 26th meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.
On a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the 2023-2024 budget supplements as follows:
GENERAL FUND
From reserve balance to:
Operations and Maintenance $576.42
Contracted Bus Service $25,672.98
Combined Activities $10,481.13
Operating Transfers $100,000.00
CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND
No Supplements.
SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND
From reserve balance to:
Special Education Instruction $23,245.69
FOOD SERVICE FUND
No supplements.
ENTERPRISE FUND #53
PreK3/4 Instruction $19,453.28
Birth to Three PreK Instruction $56,466.01
Motion carried.
With no further business to come before the Board, the June 26th, 2024, special school board meeting was adjourned at 12:31 p.m., on a motion by Becca Grassel, with a second by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.
JASON WHITE
Chair
SARAH SWENSON
Business Manager
Published once on July 11, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $20.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
Tweet