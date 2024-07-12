By: admin

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in special session on June 26th, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. in the commons of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, and Becca Grassel. Others attending were: Superintendent Rod Weber and Sarah Swenson. The meeting was called to order at 12:00 p.m.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Becca Grassel, the Board approved the June 26th meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

On a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the 2023-2024 budget supplements as follows:

GENERAL FUND

From reserve balance to:

Operations and Maintenance $576.42

Contracted Bus Service $25,672.98

Combined Activities $10,481.13

Operating Transfers $100,000.00

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND

No Supplements.

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND

From reserve balance to:

Special Education Instruction $23,245.69

FOOD SERVICE FUND

No supplements.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

PreK3/4 Instruction $19,453.28

Birth to Three PreK Instruction $56,466.01

Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the June 26th, 2024, special school board meeting was adjourned at 12:31 p.m., on a motion by Becca Grassel, with a second by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

