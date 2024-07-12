By: admin

Published July 12, 2024, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Friday, July 2, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve the minutes from the May 21 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $3,704,872.78

Register of Deeds $2,735.00

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

June payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $6,465.22

Auditor $9,357.06

Treasurer $9,704.09

States Attorney $7,798.38

Courthouse $4,621.98

Assessor $11,915.16

Register of Deeds $9,568.94

Sheriff $20,012.11

Public Welfare $1,847.89

Ambulance $1,359.35

Extension Office $3,473.20

Weed $4,263.76

Drainage $258.36

Planning and Zoning $258.36

Road and Bridge $42,502.51

E-911 $202.98

Emergency Management $750.39

Sobriety Testing $203.02

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit $27.56

First National Bank, Tax Liability $18,869.63

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Insurance $25,604.79

AFLAC, Insurance $2,004.38

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $10,290.94

Delta Dental, Insurance $1,130.50

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $4,338.62

BEAM, Insurance $332.80

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $492.89

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $470.40

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $418.50

Election, Election Workers and Mileage $1,056.41

Post Election, Post Election Workers and Mileage $83.46

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $406.34

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees – D. Gee – S. Goetzinger – Q. Hartsfield – M. Shipman – A. Stevens – M. Yeoman $760.00

Bound Tree, Epinephrine – Adult and Junior $1,093.53

Business Radio Licensing, Services $115.00

Butler Machinery Co., Services $198.65

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $106.87

Davison County Auditor, VSO Quarterly Payment $2,062.50

Express 2, Fuel $86.25

Express Stop, Fuel $34.91

Forestburg Farmers Elevator Co., Supplies $1,870.00

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $406.20

Melissa Heinen, Blood Draw – A. Stevens – M. Shipman $160.00

Hillyard, Supplies $521.60

KO’S Pro Service, Repairs $79.44

Miner County Auditor, 911 Services for 2024 $9,337.50

Mitchell Clinic LTD, Medical – R. Coleman $73.00

Office Peeps, Supplies $112.04

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee May ‘24 $808.70

Tim Pearson, Supplies $657.23

Pheasantland Industries, Vehicle Stars $166.59

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $372.59

Safe Place of Eastern South Dakota, Quarterly Remittance $711.58

South Dakota Association of Assessing Officers, 2024 Annual Assessor School $400.00

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, CLERP – Third Quarter $303.00

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $82.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $84,556.98

Stryker Sales, LLC, Life Packs $322.30

Summit Contracting, 4-H Building Addition $108,585.65

Thompson Reuters – West, Law Books $1,308.00

Truck & Trailer Specialists LLC, Repairs $4,247.41

TT Electric LLC, 4-H Building $1,565.00

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Xcel Energy, Utilities $46.21

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. With the recent rain, the board commended the highway crew for taking care of the roads with the current working conditions. Repair processes and anything that could potentially qualify for disaster reimbursement were discussed. Mower tractors were discussed and how the board would like to move forward with them in the manner of purchasing a used tractor or continuing to rent two new ones. More discussion will take place before making the decision next year.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the Bridge Improvement Grant Program Resolution 2024-21.

WHEREAS, Sanborn County wishes to submit an application(s) for consideration of award for the Bridge Improvement Grant Programs.

STRUCTURE NUMBER(S) AND LOCATIONS(S):

Structure No. 56-030-171

Location: 7.1 miles S of Woonsocket, S.D., over Morris Creek

And WHEREAS Sanborn County certifies that the project(s) are listed in the county’s Five-Year County Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan;

And WHEREAS, Sanborn County agrees to pay the 50 percent match on the Bridge Improvement Grant funds and 100 percent of ineligible expenses;

And WHEREAS, Sanborn County hereby authorizes the Bridge Improvement Grant application(s) and any required funding commitments.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED:

That the South Dakota Department of Transportation be and hereby is requested to accept the attached Bridge Improvement Grant application(s).

Vote of Commissioners: Yes 5, No 0.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer,

Chairman

/s/ Kami Moody,

County Auditor

ORDINANCE HEARING FOR 2024-15

Motion by Peterson, seconded by P. Larson to approve Ordinance 2024-15, amendments to Planning & Zoning Ordinance regarding Pipeline and Solar.

Roll call vote: Ebersdorfer, aye; S. Larson, aye; P. Larson, aye; Blindauer, aye; Peterson, aye. Motion carried.

ORDINANCE HEARING FOR 2024-19

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve Ordinance 2024-19 regarding FEMA- Flood Damage Prevention.

Roll call vote: Ebersdorfer, aye; S. Larson, aye; P. Larson, aye; Blindauer, aye; Peterson, aye. Motion carried.

POST-ELECTION AUDIT RESULTS

Auditor Moody presented the results of the Post Election Audit for the June 4, 2024, Primary Election. The US Democratic Presidential race from all precincts were audited, on June 20th, by an appointed three-person post-election auditing board. After manually counting the race, the results of the race matched the election night tabulator count and county canvas with 100 percent accuracy.

RESOLUTION #2024-20 – DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY DISASTER

Josh Starzman, Emergency Manager, presented a Resolution for Declaration of an Emergency Disaster. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the following resolution:

RESOLUTION FOR DECLARATION OF AN EMERGENCY OR DISASTER #2024-20

WHEREAS, Sanborn County, South Dakota has suffered severe damage to roads brought on by the flooding between June 20 to June 22, 2024, when rain fell in excessive amounts, and,

WHEREAS, such excessive rainfall and ensuing flooding have resulted in unusual soil erosion, the drowning out of crops, damage to personal property, and

WHEREAS, Sanborn County and the municipal and township governments contained within Sanborn County are in need of assistance in coping with the damage to roads, bridges, dams and other public facilities and in rendering assistance to the public;

NOW BE IT RESOLVED THAT the Sanborn County Commissioners do hereby declare a disaster for the population of the area impacted. The Sanborn County Commissioners do respectfully request that any and all assistance that may be available from State and Federal agencies be provided to all local governments to include Sanborn County and to the local businesses and the general population as the county works to overcome this disaster.

BE IT ALSO RESOLVED THAT the Sanborn County Commissioners do hereby declare a flooding disaster and respectfully request the Governor of the State of South Dakota to ensure that the maximum amount of assistance is made available to local governments, businesses and residents affected.

Vote of Board of Commissioners: Aye 5, Nay 0.

Dated this 2nd day of July, 2024.

/s/ Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman,

Sanborn County Board of

Commissioners

ATTEST:

/s/ Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Drainage Board Minutes from June 12 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

There being no further business before the board, motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson to adjourn the meeting at 10:58. a.m. Motion carried. The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

Published once on July 11, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $102.00