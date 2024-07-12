By: admin

Published July 12, 2024, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met for a special session on June 12th, 2024, in Mr. Larson’s classroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Rikki Ohlrogge, and Becca Grassel. Todd Olinger was absent. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Brooke King, Armondo Rodriguez, Jason Bruce, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 12:00 p.m.

On a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the June 12th meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

Discussion was held regarding strategic planning for the 2024-25 school year.

With no further business to come before the Board, the June 12th, 2024, special school board meeting was adjourned at 2:15 p.m., on a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

