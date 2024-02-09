SCW Blackhawks face tough opponents

By:
Published February 9, 2024, in Sports

On Tuesday, Jan. 30, the SCW basketball teams traveled south to Ethan for a doubleheader against the Rustlers. The night started with both junior varsity teams playing at 5 p.m.; the girls played in the auxiliary gym and the boys played in the main gym, and both teams won. The SCW JV girls had a close 22-18 victory.

The boys’ JV team won easily with a final score of 46-22.

The varsity Lady Blackhawks knew they had a huge hill to climb in trying to defeat the Ethan ladies, and their thoughts rang true as the State B top-ranked Ethan girls’ team won 73-27.

In a rare occurrence where neither team scored in the fourth quarter, the varsity Blackhawk boys battled well against Ethan, but they just couldn’t get things to come together to finish and ended the night with a 49-57 loss.

Both SCW teams were on the road again on Saturday, Feb. 3 when they drove to Wolsey to take on their long-time rival, the Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds. The JV girls started with a 35-29 win over the W-W junior varsity girls.

The SCW JV boys kept their winning streak going with their 51-24 win over the JV Warbirds.

Next up were the varsity ladies, and this time the Lady Blackhawks ended their week with a nice 53-39 win.

The varsity boys ended the evening with a difficult game against a Wolsey-Wessington team that was definitely out to avenge their loss to the Blackhawks earlier in the season at the 281 Conference Tournament. The final score was 35-74, Warbirds.

The Lady Blackhawks move to 9-7 on the year, and the Blackhawks fall to 7-8 for the season. Both teams had their next game at Sanborn Central against Parkston on Tuesday, Feb. 6. They play Highmore-Harrold in Highmore on Friday, Feb. 9, and then they host James Valley in Woonsocket on Tuesday, Feb. 13. All home games can be seen on the home court’s Santel or Live Ticket channels.

…See individual stats and a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

