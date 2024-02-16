By: admin

Published February 16, 2024, in Sports

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, the SCW boys’ and girls’ teams hosted the Parkston Trojans in Forestburg for a doubleheader. The night started with the only win for the Blackhawks when the younger Lady Blackhawks took on the Parkston junior varsity girls. The final score for that game was 23-20, SCW.

The next game was an intense one that went into overtime but brought the SCW junior varsity boys their only loss so far this season with a final score of 35-39, Parkston.

The SCW Lady Blackhawks fought a great fight against the varsity girls from Parkston, but just couldn’t finish and ended the night with a 51-57 loss.

The final game of the night was the boys’ varsity contest with both teams battling it out to the end, but the Blackhawks saw a few hiccups in their game and had to take a 64-75 loss.

On Friday, Feb. 9, both teams traveled to Highmore and swept the Highmore-Harrold Pirates. The girls’ JV started the winning streak with a 30-24 win.

The JV Blackhawk boys redeemed themselves from suffering their first loss of the season by bringing home a 57-43 victory over the JV Pirates. Four of the SCW younger fellas scored in the double digits in the win.

Led by L. Boschee with 19 points, nine rebounds and eight steals, the varsity Lady Blackhawks dealt with the Lady Pirates fairly easily ending their contest with a 48-34 win.

The final game of the night ended with a 66-56 win for the SCW Blackhawks.

The SCW Lady Blackhawks move to 10-8 on the year, while the boys move to 8-9 for the season. Both teams had their next court action in a doubleheader on Tuesday, Feb. 13 against James Valley Christian in Woonsocket. They both play Iroquois/Lake Preston in another doubleheader at Sanborn Central tonight (Thursday) starting with girls’ JV at 4 p.m. That game will be senior night and the last game of the girls’ regular season play. Their first round of regions is next Tuesday night with the location and opponent to be determined. The boys finish their season with a game against Wessington Springs on Friday, Feb. 23, in Wessington Springs.

…See individual stats and pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!