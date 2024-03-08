By: admin

Published March 8, 2024, in School

On Thursday, Feb. 29, Toby Kidd, a self-proclaimed “Bookaneer” came to Woonsocket Elementary to promote the importance of reading and the benefits of being a good reader. He introduced himself and admitted that he has done the research and is a direct descendant of the pirate, Captain Kidd. Then, he got himself into costume and became a pirate who invited kids to join him in some magic tricks and live stories. All kids in grades Pre-K through six were in attendance and were engaged for the entire hour. This assembly was paid for by the Woonsocket Elementary Parent Club and was perfectly timed with the celebration of Read Across America over the weekend and this week.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!