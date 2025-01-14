By: admin

Published January 24, 2025

The Town of Artesian Council met on January 14, 2025 in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council member Travis King called the meeting to order with council members Mike Salathe and Candi Danek present. Also present were Finance Officer MaKenna Wormstadt and Andrew and Kaleigh Zoss.

Public Participation: NA

Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to approve the minutes of November 12, 2024 and December 10, 2024, financial reports and vouchers as presented; motion carried.

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,142.99

Danek, Candace, Payroll $110.82

Hertel, MaKenna, Payroll $646.45

King, Travis, Payroll $110.82

Salathe, Michael, Payroll $214.71

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,646.44

S&M, Streets $6,050.00

Planning & Development, Fees $458.00

S&S PRINT, Services $70.00

MC Electric, Services $2,209.36

IRS, Empee Tax $495.49

Code Enforcement, Services $342.86

Runnings, Materials $154.11

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $20.19

Old Business:

Streets – discussion was held on streets; Sewer – discussion was held. Code Enforcement – discussion was held.

New Business:

Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to set the Town Election date as April 8, 2025. Mike Salathe’s term is up for re-election, two-year term. Regular Town board meetings will be held the second Tuesday of each month at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m. Regular depositories are CorTrust Bank, Artesian, S.D. Official publication – Sanborn Weekly Journal. Regular meeting attendance for Council Members – $40.00 per meeting. Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to raise the Finance Officer Salary to – $725.00 per month; motion carried. Maintenance/Mowing/Snow removal – $18.00 per hour. Sewer wage $18.00 per hour; $50.00 per hour for tractor/snow removal/lawn mowing; mileage to $0.50 per mile motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek; motion carried. Discussion was held about the Town of Artesian Equipment List updates. Discussion was held on volunteer firemen. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to cash out the Five-Month Special CD at CorTrust Bank; motion carried. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to purchase a 2009 John Deere 7130 Premium with 741 loader; motion carried. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to finance new tractor through CorTrust Bank with Travis King and Candi Danek on the loan. Two payments a year will be made on the loan. The Board will create a five-year CD for $27,500, with Travis King and Candi Danek on the CD, which will secure the new loan; motion carried. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to purchase the new playset for $8,000.00; motion carried. Public hearing on February 11, 2025, for the Fire Department’s temporary liquor license. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to charge the Fire Department $100 for a temporary liquor license each time; motion carried. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to approve the town’s 2025 renewal for their Code Enforcement contract; motion carried.

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to adjourn; motion carried.

MaKenna

Wormstadt

City of Artesian

Finance Officer Travis King

Council Member

