Published January 24, 2025, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on January 13th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Todd Olinger, Rikki Ohlrogge, and Becca Grassel. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Brooke King, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Becca Grassel, the Board approved the meeting agenda. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on December 9, 2024, were approved as presented on a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Becca Grassel. Motion carried.

On a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the claims presented and the December 2024 financial report as follows; motion carried:

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $782,858.66: Add receipts: Taxes $22,408.13; Interest $3,994.24; Admissions $842.00; Other local $459.00; State $136,649.00; Federal Grants Receivable $27,465.00; Grants-in-Aid $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $974,676.03; less disbursements $192,326.88; Cash balance: $782,349.15; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; Fund balance: $782,349.15.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,843,489.80; Add receipts: Taxes $30,586.00; Interest $2,781.82; Other local $0.00; Federal: Grants Receivable $272,798.00. Total to be accounted for: $2,149,655.62; less disbursements $297,150.89; Cash balance: $1,852,504.73; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,852,504.73.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $536,785.13: Add receipts: Taxes $18,766.01; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $555,551.14; less disbursements $39,887.40; Cash balance: $515,663.74; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $515,663.74.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $32,429.91; Add receipts: Interest $35.40; Adult receipts $275.40; Pupil receipts $16,322.39; Other local $445.29; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $8,944.10; Total to be accounted for: $58,452.49; less disbursements $22,847.21; Cash balance: $35,605.28; less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $35,605.28.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $32,150.32; Add receipts: Pupil Receipts: $14,944.85; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $47,095.17; less disbursements $24,400.55; Cash balance: $22,694.62; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus transfer $0.00; Fund balance: $22,694.62.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $33,263.60; Add receipts: Interest $33.51; Pupil activities $517.02; Other local $1,648.25; Total to be accounted for: $35,462.38; less disbursements $1,948.48; Fund balance: $33,513.90.

Salaries and benefits for the month of December 2024 were as follows:

General Fund: $170,580.62

Special Education: $39,194.55

Food Service: $9,397.30

Enterprise #53: $22,607.24

GENERAL FUND

A-OX WELDING, CYLINDER K, M, G, H, T – ONE-YEAR LEASE $125.95

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, OFFICE SUPPLIES $49.28

AMERICAN LEGION POST #29, FLAGS (4) $152.00

AT&T, CELL PHONE $86.67

BAKER’S DESIGN, CHRISTMAS CONCERT FLOWERS $65.00

BARUTH, SAM , REFEREE – JUNIOR HIGH GAMES (2) – DECEMBER 21, 2024 $70.00

BEST WESTERN RAMKOTA HOTEL, CTE CONFERENCE – LODGING $396.00

BOSCHEE, JEFF, REFEREE – JUNIOR HIGH GAMES (2) – DECEMBER 21, 2024 $70.00

BROOKS OIL, FUEL OIL $2,796.50

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $111.68

EXPRESS STOP, GAS $970.83

FENWORKS, INC., E-SPORTS PARTICIPANT FEE 2024-25 $600.00

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA STATE ORAL INTERP $569.32

GOERTZ, ALEXA, REFEREE – C GAMES (2) – DECEMBER 21, 2024 $90.00

GRAVES IT SOLUTIONS, ONLINE BACKUP SYSTEM – ONE YEAR $300.00

HEGG INSURANCE, WORK COMP POLICY CHANGE $3,936.00

[IMPREST FUND:

OSBORN, JOEL, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL REFEREE AND RIDE TIME $163.76

ROTH, BRENDAN, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL REFEREE AND RIDE TIME $163.76

STROH, GREG, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL REFEREE AND MILEAGE $228.44

TOTAL IMPREST CLAIMS, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL REFEREES: $555.96]

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC., BAND AND CHORUS MUSIC $694.07

JAYMAR BUSINESS FORMS, W2/1099 FORMS AND ENVELOPES $119.30

K&D BUSING INC., CONTRACTED BUSING $35,203.80

KO’S PRO SERVICE, BATTERY – 2018 MINIBUS $288.75

KOHLMEYER, DANIELLE, REIMBURSE – CERTIFICATION RENEWAL (WEA AGREEMENT) $250.00

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $175.00

MCCAIN, TIM, REFEREE – C GAMES (2) – DECEMBER 21, 2024 $90.00

MENARDS, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES – SHOP SUPPLIES $787.73

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $9,157.49

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $21.91

QUILL CORPORATION, PAPER $1,659.60

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $638.13

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $172.27

SPORTBOARDZ, RECORD UPDATES $35.25

STAGE PARTNERS, DRAMA SCRIPTS AND ROYALTIES $644.81

STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT CO., SHOP EQUIPMENT/SUPPLIES $2,156.48

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $426.10

WHITE, TRISTA, SHOT CLOCK – DECEMBER 21, 2024 $110.00

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $30.33

Fund Total: $63,606.21

CAPITAL OUTLAY

AMKOTA, MATERIALS – DAYCARE BUILDING ADDITION $1,602.92

APS, GYM FLOOR RECOAT $2,950.00

C. EAGLE CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CTE ADDITION – PAY REQUEST #11 $171,983.53

FIRST BANK & TRUST, CTE CAPITAL OUTLAY DEBT PAYMENT $37,850.00

KOCH-HAZARD ARCHITECTS, CTE ADDITION – ARCHITECT FEES $2,634.80

STAN HOUSTON EQUIPMENT CO., ORBITAL SANDERS WITH DUST EXTRACTOR $8,517.00

Fund Total: $225,538.25

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, HEARING AID BATTERIES $16.99

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $1,194.12

PEARSON EDUCATION, SPED TESTING KIT – WRITTEN $40.78

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA, AUTISM EVALUATION $1,500.00

Fund Total: $2,751.89

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

CHS, PROPANE $70.00

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, MILK $84.54

EXPRESS STOP, GAS $16.76

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, BRIGHT WHEEL APP $806.06

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD $1,067.16

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $119.88

WOONY FOODS, FOOD – SUPPLIES $96.88

Fund Total: $2,261.28

Checking Account Total: $294,157.63

FOOD SERVICE

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, KITCHEN SUPPLIES $27.48

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $165.13

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $14.52

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, FOOD $588.74

KROHMER PLUMBING, SINK REPAIR $105.04

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD – SUPPLIES $4,427.11

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – CHILD AND ADULT NUTRITION, FOOD $1,354.30

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $1,265.21

WOONY FOODS, FOOD – SUPPLIES $562.28

Fund Total: $8,509.81

Checking Account Total: $8,509.81

CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTS

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, CHESS BOARD $132.86

Fund Total: $132.86

Checking Account Total: $132.86

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report. She advised that Rikki Ohlrogge’s term will be up in June of 2025. Sarah also updated that the school has received their CTE Grant Award in the amount of $225,000 and that they also received the last of the ESSER grant funding.

Superintendent Weber updated the Board on this year’s strategic planning. All goals are currently being met and continue to be on track. Mr. Weber updated that the new shop is nearing completion and Mr. Schmiedt has been able to start the moving process in some areas. The school is planning to have an open house for the new CTE shop during the March 15th parent/teacher conferences, along with a meal sponsored by the FFA group. There will be more details to come. Mr. Weber also updated that the shop class is planning to build a podium that can be used for awards ceremonies and graduation. Lastly, Mr. Weber updated that the football mascot has been voted on and finalized by the students from all three schools. The mascot receiving the most votes is Bucks (WWSSC Bucks).

Mr. Bruce updated that the busing is going well despite driving on rough bus route roads. Mr. Bruce updated that they are currently looking for another bus driver. Mr. Bruce updated that things are going well in the kitchen. It has been harder to get fresh produce this time of year. Mr. Bruce also updated that the health inspector was at the school, and the kitchen scored a 100 percent on the inspection.

Mr. Bruce updated on Mrs. Jensen’s behalf that the elementary did a lot of Christmas themed activities prior to Christmas break. With school back in session and the lower temperatures, the elementary kids have had to stay inside for some recesses, and they have been utilizing the STEM supplies that were purchased with ESSER funds.

Mrs. King updated that the state final child count has been submitted.

Carie Fry was a visitor to the meeting. She presented to the Board an update on the Little Blackhawks Preschool. There are currently 27 children enrolled, and she believes the cap will be 31 enrollees (the additional four spots are spoken for). Mrs. Fry explained that when school starts and the older kids go to PreK4 at school, there will be a need for after school care. Overall, the preschool is running smoothly, and the staff and students are looking forward to the new addition to be complete as it will give more room for the children to spread out.

Motion was made by Todd Olinger, seconded by Becca Grassel, to approve to accept the new mini-school bus bid from Foreman in the amount of $99,500.00. Motion carried. (Note: This was the only bid received.)

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved to surplus 10 welding booth tables. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the School Board election date for April 8, 2025. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved Nola LaMont for a full-time position for $15.50 per hour at the Little Blackhawks Preschool. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Becca Grassel, to approve an executive session for the yearly Superintendent Evaluation SDCL1-25-2(1) – out at 7:56 p.m. – in at 9:00 p.m. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the January 13, 2025, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 9:01 p.m. on a motion by Becca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

