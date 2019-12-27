By: admin

Published December 27, 2019, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Other members present were: Ray Ohlrogge, Gary Blindauer, Steve Larson, and Paul Larson. Also present was Auditor Diane Larson. Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the minutes as presented. All ayes. Motion carried.

4-H ADVISOR

Audra Scheel, 4-H Advisor met with the board to give her annual report. Many of the programs are growing. Not only do the 4-H members benefit from these programs but also the other youth in the county.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Administrative Assistant, met with the board.

BRIDGE IMPROVEMENT GRANT PROGRAM RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING SUBMISSION OF APPLICATIONS

WHEREAS, Sanborn County wishes to submit an application for consideration of award for the Bridge Improvement Grant Program: STRUCTURE NUMBER AND LOCATION:

56-190-056, County Road 24-0, 1.5 miles West and 7.5 miles North of Artesian

And WHEREAS, Sanborn County certifies that the project is listed in the county’s Five-Year County Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan;

And WHEREAS, Sanborn County agrees to pay the 20 percent match on the Bridge Improvement Grant Funds;

And WHEREAS, Sanborn County hereby authorizes the Bridge Improvement Grant application and any required funding commitments.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED:

That the South Dakota Department of Transportation be and hereby is requested to accept the attached Bridge Improvement Grant application.

Vote of Commissioners: Yes 5, No 0

Dated at Woonsocket, S.D., this 17th day of December, 2019.

ATTEST:

Diane Larson

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman,

Sanborn County

Commissioners

4-H YOUTH ADVISOR CONTRACT

Auditor Larson presented the contract between the Sanborn County Commission and SDSU Extension for the year 2020 for the 4-H Advisor. The Advisor will work 30 percent of time for $6,186.30 for the year. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to enter this contract. All ayes. Motion carried.

VICTIMS ADVOCATE CONTRACT

Auditor Larson presented the Intergovernmental Agreement for the Victim Witness Coordinator with eleven counties for the year 2020. Sanborn County’s share is $4,550. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Ohlrogge, to enter this agreement. All ayes. Motion carried.

PUETZ CONSTRUCTION

Herm Harmon and Jon Schmitz, Puetz Construction, met with the board. An alternative to constructing an elevator was discussed. Puetz will do some plans and get back to the county in February.

LAKE COUNTY INMATE HOUSING

Auditor Larson presented an agreement with Lake County Sheriff’s Office for inmate housing for the year January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020, for $75.00 per prisoner-day. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to enter this contract. All ayes. Motion carried.

DRAINAGE BOARD

The decision was made to advertise for drainage board members in the Sanborn Weekly Journal. A member will be appointed at the December 30, 2019, meeting.

SURPLUS

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to declare a Dual Gigabit Router surplus. Being worth less than $500 the board accepted a bid of $50.00 for the router. All ayes. Motion carried.

Ebersdorfer left the meeting at 11:45 a.m.

BILLS

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by P. Larson, to pay the following bills. All ayes. Motion carried:

Huron Region Medical Center, Wage Garnish $296.61

First National Bank, Tax Liability $1,773.83

Mitchell United Way, Share of 211 $1,837.50

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Mod and Preservation $118.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $46,794.49

Grand Jury, Wages $657.60

A-OX Welding, Oxygen Cylinders $225.75

SYNCB/Amazon, Supplies $200.11

AmeriPride Services, Laundry $187.24

AT&T Mobility, Cell Phone $55.93

Axon Enterprise, Supplies $2,736.00

Balco Uniform Co., Supplies $589.29

Beadle County Sheriff, Prisoner Care $80.00

Beadle County Treasurer, Share of VSO $1,875.00

Beck Ace Hardware, Supplies $459.97

Brooks Oil Company, Fuel $15,105.15

Brule County Treasurer, Prisoner Care $1,485.00

Butler Machinery Co., Equipment Payment $109,628.85

Central Electric Cooperative, Electricity $82.61

Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Court Appointed Attorney $257.50

State of South Dakota, Blood Alcohol Draw $190.00

DMC Wear Parts LLC, Supplies $223.90

Express 2, Fuel $168.59

Express Stop, Fuel $7.04

Farnams Genuine Parts, Supplies $238.26

Fed Ex, Shipping Fees $23.52

First National Bank, Supplies $1,525.00

James Valley Task Force, Dues for 2020 $6,250.00

John Deere Financial, Supplies $121.32

Kibble Equipment, Tractor Rental $4,170.00

Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Prisoner Care $2,250.00

Lakota Contracting Inc., Supplies $336.53

Local Lumber Co., Supplies $72.23

Menard’s, Supplies $74.26

Midwest Fire and Safety, Supplies $627.70

Total Funds, Postage $90.00

NorthWestern Energy, Electricity $2,344.95

Darwin D. Ochsner, Rock $913.05

Office Peeps, Supplies $304.60

Physicians Claim Company, Ambulance Billing $561.75

Postmaster, Post Office Box Rent $474.00

Santel Communications, Phone/Internet $710.31

Santel Communications, Phone/Internet $6,456.84

Sand Creek Trucking, Trucking $2,209.20

Sanford Health, Autopsy $2,477.00

Audra Scheel, Mileage/Dues $81.86

South Dakota Department of Transportation, 20 Percent Share $8,634.09

South Dakota Sheriff’s Association, Dues for 2020 $573.96

Weed and Pest Conference, Registration Fees $360.00

State of South Dakota Treasurer, Return of Overpayment $5.85

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publication Fees $22.50

James D. Taylor, Mental Illness Review $504.64

Verizon Connect, Supplies $90.69

Waste Management, Garbage $192.00

Thomas Reuters – West, Updates $278.48

Wheelco Truck & Trailer Parts, Supplies $252.06

Williams Musical & Office Equipment, Repairs $999.00

Woony Foods, Supplies $785.51

Xcel Energy, Electricity $85.72

There being no further business, motion by P. Larson, seconded by Ohlrogge, to adjourn the meeting. All ayes. Motion carried. The next regularly scheduled meeting is Monday, December 30, 2019, to conduct end of the year business.

Diane Larson

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board

Sanborn County

Published once at the approximate cost of $80.00.