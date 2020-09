By: admin

Published September 18, 2020, in Sports

The Stanley County Buffaloes traveled to Forestburg to take on the Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central Blackhawks in an SESD conference showdown Friday night. The Blackhawks capitalized on great field position to defeat the Buffaloes 27-6.

The Blackhawks travel to 1-3 Wagner on Sept. 18 to face another SESD opponent. The Red Raiders lost to Winner 6-58 last week.

