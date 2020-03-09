By: admin

Published March 27, 2020, in Public Notices

The City of Artesian Council met on March 9, 2020, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Kurt Effling called the meeting to order with Council Member Candi Danek, Council Member Travis King and Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer present. Also present was Tom Fridley.

All motions are unanimous unless otherwise stated.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the minutes.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the March financials and vouchers.

USDA, FEBRUARY LOAN $1,116.00

XCEL ENERGY, FEBRUARY UTILITIES $1,169.11

PAYROLL – MOLLY EBERSDORFER, FEBRUARY WAGES $692.00

PAYROLL – TOM FRIDLEY, FEBRUARY WAGES $345.71

ARTESIAN FIRE DEPARTMENT, RENT $125.00

DAWSON CONSTRUCTION INC., UTILITIES $1,005.04

FARMERS ELEVATOR, SUPPLIES $289.75

KIEFFER OIL, SUPPLIES $380.91

RUNNINGS SUPPLY, SUPPLIES $88.12

Old Business:

A discussion was held on city streets and snow removal, the lagoon, sewer and garbage and drainage during the upcoming spring season. Ebersdorfer will set up a meeting with Code Enforcement Services Specialists.

New Business:

The Equalization Meeting has been set for Monday, March 16, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the Artesian Community Center. The books will be open from March 16, 2020, through March 20, 2020, by appointment only with the Finance Officer.

There will not be an election for the year of 2020.

Mowing of residents’ property, if mowed by the City, will be added to the residents’ taxes.

The board discussed Benders Sewer and Cleaning findings.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for April 14, 2020, at the Artesian Community Center at 7:30 p.m.

There being no further business, motion to adjourn by King, seconded by Danek; motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

City of Artesian,

Finance Officer

Kurt Effling

Council Member