Published October 30, 2020, in Public Notices

The City of Artesian Council met on October 13, 2020, in regular session at the Artesian Community Center. Council Member Kurt Effling called the meeting to order with Council Members Candi Danek and Travis King and Finance Officer Molly Ebersdorfer present. Also present were Tom Fridley, Bonnie Kidder, Josh Wilson, Patrick Bender and Josh Starzman.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. The minutes of the September 8th, 2020, meeting were read, financial reports were read and vouchers were presented; motion to approve by Danek, seconded by King; motion carried.

South Dakota Department of Revenue, Sales Tax $198.83

USDA, Loan $1,116.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,046.09

Danek, Candace, Wages $147.76

Ebersdorfer, Molly, Wages $708.40

Effling, Kurt, Wages $147.76

Fridley, Kim, Wages $282.59

Fridley, Tom, Wages $345.71

King, Travis, Wages $147.76

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

CNA Surety, Bond $115.90

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $1,191.34

Dawson Construction Inc., Streets $2,075.00

Francis Effling, Streets $420.00

IRS, Payroll $859.57

Larson & Nipe, Fees $50.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $38.02

South Dakota Department of Legislative Audit, Audit $2,288.00

TJ Stevens Trucking, Streets $390.00

Weber Backhoe & Trenching, Streets $21,760.24

Old Business:

Fridley gave report on streets and lagoons.

Sewer/Garbage – The Board reviewed billings.

Discussion was held on nuisance properties.

Park – Discussion was held on winterizing.

The Board discussed with the Artesian Fire Department about snow removal and water tower upkeep.

New Business:

Motion by King, seconded by Danek, to approve the liquor license for the Long Branch Bar; motion carried.

Motion by Danek, seconded by King, to assess mowing to taxes for residents not paying their bill.

Board members reviewed the City property.

There being no further business brought before the council, motion by Danek, seconded by King, to adjourn; motion carried.

Molly Ebersdorfer

Town of Artesian,

Finance Officer

Kurt Effling

Council Member