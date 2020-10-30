By: admin

Published October 30, 2020, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

:SS

COUNTY OF SANBORN )

IN CIRCUIT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

Conservatorship of )

Eugene Prins, )

A person alleged to need )

protection. )

55GDN 20-

NOTICE OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT

OF CONSERVATOR

TO: Eugene Prins, a person Alleged to Need Protection; next of kin and other interested persons:

An Amended Petition has been filed by Patricia Scholtes and requesting the appointment of Patricia Scholtes as Conservator of Eugene Prins. The Amended Petition alleges that on the evening of March 26, 2020, in rural Sanborn County, South Dakota, Eugene Prins went missing. Despite several searches of the area in which he was last seen, he has not been located. There has been no communication from him since, nor has his property or his bank account been used in any way. It is very necessary after six month time that a conservator be appointed to handle his financial affairs and care for his property.

If Eugene Prins is determined to be an absentee as alleged in the Amended Petition, a conservator may be appointed on Eugene Prins’s behalf. If a conservator is appointed, the conservator may be given the right to regulate certain or all of Eugene Prins’s activities and financial needs.

The Amended Petition will be heard before the undersigned Judge in the Court Room at the Sanborn County Court House in Woonsocket, South Dakota, on the third day of December, 2020, at 9:30 o’clock a.m.

The person alleged to need protection has the right to attend this hearing, to oppose the appointment of a conservator, to demand a jury trial, to present evidence, to compel the attendance of witnesses, and to confront and cross-examine all witnesses. The person alleged to need protection has the right to be represented by an attorney of his own choice or to an attorney appointed by the Court upon his request.

An attorney has not been appointed to represent the person alleged to need protection.

Other persons interested in these proceedings may apply for permission to participate at the hearing. Participation will be allowed if it appears that it is in the best interests of the person alleged to need protection.

Dated this 20th day of October, 2020.

Signed:

BY THE COURT

Patrick T. Pardy

Circuit Judge

ATTEST:

Jillian Sheldon,

Clerk of Courts

(SEAL)

Filed on: October 20, 2020, SANBORN County, South Dakota 55GDN20-000001