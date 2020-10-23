Notice of General Election

By:
Published October 23, 2020, in Public Notices

A General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in all the voting precincts in Sanborn County.

The election polls will be open from seven a.m. to seven p.m. central time on the day of the election.

The polling place in each precinct of the county is as follows:

Precinct 1 – Afton, Benedict, Diana, Floyd, Oneida, Ravenna, Union Townships, and Artesian City – Artesian Community Center;

Precinct 2 – Butler, Elliott, Letcher, Logan Townships, and Letcher City – Letcher Community Center;

Precinct 4 – Jackson, Silver Creek, Twin Lake, Woonsocket Townships, and Ward 2 Woonsocket City – Woonsocket Community Center;

Precinct 5 – Ward 1 and Ward 3 Woonsocket City, and Warren Township – Woonsocket Community Center;

Any voter who needs assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, may contact the county auditor at 605-796-4513 before the election for information on polling place accessibility for people with disabilities.

Diane Larson

County Auditor

Sanborn County

