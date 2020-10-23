By: admin

Published October 23, 2020, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on October 12th, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. in the computer lab of the Woonsocket School. The meeting time was changed due to a conflict with a scheduled volleyball match. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra, Lisa Snedeker, and Jodi Doering. Todd Olinger was absent. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, and Chris Selland. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 5:00 p.m.

On a motion by Jodi Doering, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the meeting agenda with three additional items to come before the board. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on September 14th, 2020, were approved as presented on a motion by Lisa Snedeker seconded by Jodi Doering. Motion carried.

On a motion by Jodi Doering, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the claims presented (to include imprest claims totaling $849.02) and the September 2020 financial report as follows; motion carried:

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $820,187.72; Add receipts: Taxes $4,338.79; Interest $676.02; Other local/receivables $1,565.69; State $100,576.00; Federal $108,900.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,036,244.22; less disbursements $215,722.47; Cash balance: $820,521.75; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $820,521.75.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,081,389.00; Add receipts: Taxes $2,939.73; Other local $300.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,084,628.73; less disbursements $68,148.91; Cash balance: $1,016,479.82; less accounts payable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,016,479.82.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $521,168.09; Add receipts: Taxes $1,759.67; Other local/receivable $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $522,927.76; less disbursements $27,322.40; Cash balance: $495,605.36; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $495,605.36.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $85,311.55; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $6,935.10; Adult receipts $32.00; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $3.18; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $92,281.33; less disbursements $15,893.67; Cash balance: $76,388.16; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $76,388.16.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $96,684.66; Add receipts: Other local/receivable $1,010.00; Total to be accounted for: $97,694.66; less disbursements $4,965.04; Cash balance: $92,729.62; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $92,729.62.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $22,776.84; Add receipts: Interest $0.92; Pupil activities $327.00; Total to be accounted for: $23,104.76; less disbursements $1,888.42; Fund balance $21,216.34.

Salaries and benefits for the month of September 2020 were as follows:

General Fund: $124,419.58

Special Education: $26,015.88

Enterprise #53: $4,965.04

Food Service: $7,680.86

GENERAL FUND

FIRST NATIONAL BANK – VISA, MEDIA SUPPLIES $1,216.56

AT&T, CELL PHONE $103.41

B&H PHOTO/VIDEO, MEDIA EQUIPMENT – COVID 2 $2,985.93

BAKERS DESIGN, ROSES-HOMECOMING $75.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $34.10

COLE PAPERS, FLOOR SCRUBBER ACCESSORIES $158.18

CORE EDUCATIONAL COOPERATIVE ONLINE, COURSES (6) $1,465.00

CREATIVE PRINTING, SENIOR PASS KEYCHAINS $433.60

CREATIVE WEB, CHEERLEADING PANTS/JACKETS $300.00

DB ELECTRIC, ELECTRICAL SERVICES $298.33

DECKER EQUIPMENT, FLOORMAT/PARKING SIGNS $467.91

DIAL CORPORATION, MEMBERSHIP DUES-2020-21 $600.00

ETERNAL SECURITY PRODUCTS, LLC, PROGRAMMABLE KEY FOBS $105.71

EXPRESS 2, GAS – MINI-BUSES $243.95

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – VEHICLES/MINI-BUSES $434.96

FIRST TO FINISH, ISOLATION GOWNS – COVID 1 $66.00

FORD SIGNS, WINDOW SIGNS – COVID 2 $460.50

G&R CONTROLS, SERVICE CALL – ELEMENTARY AIR CONDITIONING $135.00

GENERATION GENIUS, ON-LINE ELEMENTARY CURRICULUM – COVID 2 $795.00

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES/SPRAYER $1,780.79

HOUSE OF GLASS, PLEXI-GLASS SHIELD – KITCHEN – COVID 2 $313.25

[IMPREST FUND:

CHAMBERLAIN SCHOOL, CROSS-COUNTRY FEE $35.00

COLEMAN-EGAN SCHOOL, CROSS-COUNTRY FEE $40.00

FONDER, CRAIG, REFEREE – VOLLEYBALL $85.00

MILLER, ANNETTE,DESKS (4) $40.00

NIHART, TIM, REFEREE/MILEAGE – VOLLEYBALL $106.00

PLANKINTON SCHOOL, CROSS-COUNTRY FEE $30.00

TCHETTER, STEPHANIE, REFEREE – VOLLEYBALL $85.00

U.S. POST OFFICE, POSTAGE EXPENSE $330.00

VAVRA, GLORIA, REFEREE/MILEAGE – VOLLEYBALL $98.02

TOTAL SEPTEMBER IMPREST CLAIMS: $849.02]

IXL LEARNING, ONLINE ENGLISH CURRICULUM – COVID 2 $1,450.00

K&D BUSING INC., REGULAR ROUTE/CO-CURRICULAR ROUTE $15,739.27

KLAAS, LYNN, REIMBURSEMENT – BANNER FOR FLOAT $10.59

KO’S PRO SERVICE, TIRE – REPAIR – MINI-BUS $53.50

KROHMER PLUMBING, SERVICE CALL $240.41

LABYRINTH LEARNING, MICROSOFT OFFICE TEXTBOOKS $972.00

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $150.00

LOCAL LUMBER, SIDEWALK SUPPLIES $267.96

MENARDS, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $209.96

MILLER, JAMIE, REIMBURSEMENT – SANITIZING WIPES $14.98

MITCHELL TECH INSTITUTE, WELDING TRAINING – CTE $600.00

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $3,612.09

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE/LAUNDRY $14.60

QUILL CORPORATION, SUPPLIES $264.53

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS/SUBSCRIPTIONS $360.75

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $182.82

SCHOOL SPECIALTY, SUPPLIES $174.92

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH, CONTRACTED NURSE SERVICES $201.50

TEACHER DIRECT, HIGH SCHOOL SUPPLIES $170.56

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $414.00

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $338.46

Fund Total: $38,765.10

Chris Selland gave the financial report and advised that a report of COVID federal fund expenditures/allocations will be provided to the Board at the November regular meeting. Expenditures include personal protective supplies (sanitizer, plexi-glass shields, masks, etc.) for students and staff, laptops, chrome books and iPads to prepare for virtual learning if the need arises, and planned building and playground upgrades to facilitate social distancing.

Superintendent Weber advised that the recent food service SSO wavier program that originally allowed qualifying districts (Woonsocket district has qualified) to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students until December 31st, 2020, has been extended until the end of the school year contingent on federal funding availability.

A Sanborn County COVID task force has been developed to include Woonsocket and Sanborn Central Superintendents and Board Presidents and various medical/community members. The committee will meet regularly to plan for a coordinated COVID response.

Superintendent Weber discussed plans for the Veterans Day Program and Christmas concert with a recommendation that the media class along with program/music advisors investigate the possibility of alternative programs utilizing a virtual format to be televised on the school’s cable channel and also available on DVD.

Board member Lisa Snedeker advised that Janet Eining has offered to donate an air filtration system (from Global Plasma Systems) and installation for the Governor’s Building – currently housing the Community Care and Learning Center. Thanks go out to Ms. Eining for this donation.

Mr. Bruce advised that the bus routes/activities are very busy this fall but going well.

On a motion made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Jodi Doering, the Board approved Rebecca Potrament as the new annual advisor effective with the 2020-2021 school year at a stipend of $1,200.00. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Jodi Doering, to authorize the purchase of the following items to be funded by the second round of federal COVID funding:

• Touchless sinks (2) for the elementary from Krohmer Plumbing – up to $16,000.00;

• Playground equipment installation from American Fence – up to $10,000.00;

• 40 iPads for elementary students from Apple Inc. – $15,160.00.

Motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve the surplus/salvage of a stationary bike and two pieces of outdated weight room equipment valued at less than $300.00 each. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve the surplus/salvage of a Chariot 20 floor scrubber to be advertised for sale by sealed bid. Motion carried.

A public hearing was held for Kelsey Van Loh to approve a teacher application waiver.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve Kelsey Van Loh’s application waiver as per administrative rule 24:43:08. The request waiver will allow her to attain a plan of intent in becoming certified for grade seventh through 12th language arts. Motion carried.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the October 12th, 2020, regular board meeting of the Woonsocket Board of Education was adjourned at 5:46 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra with a second by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CRYSTAL A. SELLAND

Business Manager