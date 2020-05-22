INSTRUCTIONS TO THE  VOTERS

By:
Published May 22, 2020, in Public Notices

VOTING RIGHTS

Any voter who can’t mark a ballot because the voter has a physical disability or can’t read, may ask any person he or she chooses to help the voter vote.

Any voter may ask for instruction in the proper procedure for voting.

Any voter at the polling place prior to 7:00 p.m. is allowed to cast a ballot.

If your voting rights have been violated, you may call the person in charge of the election at 605-796-4513, the Secretary of State at 888-703-5328, or your state’s attorney.

Any person who is convicted of a felony on or after July 1, 2012, loses the right to vote. However, any such person may register to vote following the completion of the person’s felony sentence.

Any person who is convicted of a felony on or before June 30, 2012, and who receives a sentence of imprisonment to the adult penitentiary system, including a suspended execution of sentence, loses the right to vote. Any such person so sentenced may register to vote following completion of the person’s sentence. Further information is available at www.sdsos.gov.

ELECTION CRIMES

Anyone who makes a false statement when voting, tries to vote knowing he or she is not a qualified voter, or tries to vote more than once has committed an election crime.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    May 25, 2020, 9:03 pm
    Partly sunny
    61°F
    real feel: 60°F
    humidity: 88%
    wind speed: 4 mph NW
    wind gusts: 9 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 26, 2020 April 27, 2020 April 28, 2020 April 29, 2020 April 30, 2020 May 1, 2020 May 2, 2020
    May 3, 2020 May 4, 2020 May 5, 2020 May 6, 2020 May 7, 2020 May 8, 2020 May 9, 2020
    May 10, 2020 May 11, 2020 May 12, 2020 May 13, 2020 May 14, 2020 May 15, 2020 May 16, 2020
    May 17, 2020 May 18, 2020 May 19, 2020 May 20, 2020 May 21, 2020 May 22, 2020 May 23, 2020
    May 24, 2020 May 25, 2020 May 26, 2020 May 27, 2020 May 28, 2020 May 29, 2020 May 30, 2020
    May 31, 2020 June 1, 2020 June 2, 2020 June 3, 2020 June 4, 2020 June 5, 2020 June 6, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 