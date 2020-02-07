By: admin

Published February 7, 2020, in Sports

On Saturday, Feb. 1, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket seventh and eighth grade girls’ basketball team with Coach Robin Moody, traveled to Corsica to participate in the Corsica-Stickney junior high basketball tournament. Seven teams participated in the tournament including Ethan, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton seventh grade, Kimball/White Lake, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton eighth grade, Corsica-Stickney, Tripp-Delmont/Armour and SCW.

It was a full day of games that included little down time for the SCW girls with all their games being held one right after another. In their first game of the day they met Tripp-Delmont/Armour on the elementary school court and defeated them 28-16 to move forward in the tournament.

..Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!