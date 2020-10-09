By: admin

Published October 9, 2020, in Sports

Pure excitement all around from the floor to the bench when the Lady Blackhawks score on the court.

The SCW volleyball teams had a busy week with three nights of volleyball action last week. They started with games against Freeman on Monday, Sept. 28 in Forestburg. The junior varsity and varsity teams both played, and both added losses to their records. The JV lost in two sets with set scores of 10-25 and 22-25.

The SCW varsity lost to Freeman in three after playing some very good volleyball but just falling short. Their set scores were 21-25, 21-25 and 20-25.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, the Lady Blackhawks traveled to Highmore to take on the Highmore-Harrold Pirates. The junior high and junior varsity team came home with wins, but the varsity just couldn’t get things to gel, and they lost another tough match in three sets. The junior high set scores were 25-22, 25-19 and 21-20. The junior varsity set scores were 25-18 and 25-13.

The Lady Blackhawks varsity squad struggled away from home and lost to the Pirates in three sets with scores of 16-25, 18-25 and 20-25.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, the Lady Blackhawks hosted a 281 Conference Tournament volleyball game in Woonsocket. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament committee decided not to have the actual tournament and each school in the conference had one game on Saturday based on their seeding in the Conference. James Valley Christian traveled to Woonsocket, and since they were bringing their varsity squad, they thought it would be more worthwhile to bring their JV team, as well. The SCW junior varsity added another win to their record with a victory over the Vikings in two sets. Set scores for the JV were 25-19 and 25-15.

The SCW varsity girls worked well together with all the starters making great contributions, but they just couldn’t get past the Vikings, and they lost the 281 Conference game in four sets with set scores of 23-25, 14-25, 25-22 and 19-25.

The Lady Blackhawks fell to a 4-7 record so far for the season. They got right back into the fight with games on Monday and Tuesday in Woonsocket. On Monday, Oct. 5, they played their rescheduled game against Wessington Springs, and on Tuesday, Oct. 6, they played Sunshine Bible Academy. On Thursday, Oct. 8, they travel to Armour to take on the Tripp-Delmont/Armour Nighthawks. They then go to Howard on Monday, Oct. 12, and they host James Valley Christian in Woonsocket on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

