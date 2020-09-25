By: admin

Published September 25, 2020, in Sports

Due to an uptick in COVID cases in Wessington Springs, the volleyball game scheduled with them in Woonsocket last Tuesday had to be postponed, so the SCW Lady Blackhawks had just one match last week. On Saturday, Sept. 19, they hosted the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland (ORR) Raiders.

The afternoon started with a junior high game and a loss for the Lady Blackhawks with set scores of 16-25 and 2-25. However, things improved for the home team with the following junior varsity game. The JV match did go to three sets, but SCW came out on top with set scores of 25-12, 19-25 and 15-11.

The varsity girls matched up pretty well with the Raiders, which made for an entertaining game. The Lady Blackhawks worked hard and ended the evening with a victory in four sets. The set scores were 25-21, 25-19, 21-25 and 25-17.

SCW was powered by Cassidy Slykhuis with 16 kills and three blocks. Brooke Doering handed in 10 kills and three blocks, while Ellie VonEye tossed in 16 digs and 12 assists. Morgan Schmiedt notched 19 assists and four ace serves, and Trista White helped out with 13 digs and seven kills. Kaitlin Brueske added four ace serves for the win.

The SCW Lady Blackhawks are now 3-3 on the season. This week, they went to Wolsey-Wessington on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and they host Iroquois in Woonsocket on Thursday, Sept. 24. On Monday, Sept. 28, they host Freeman at Sanborn Central, which is an added game because the Corsica tournament was cancelled. Then, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, the ladies travel to Highmore to take on the Pirates. With the pandemic, most schools are making sure their events are livestreamed either online or on a Santel school channel, so take advantage of the technology to support the teams and enjoy some entertaining contests.

