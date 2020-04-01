By: admin

Published May 8, 2020, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Ed Hoffman, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Hoffman, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve March 16th, 2020, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Hoffman, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on information received from Department of Environment and Natural Resources about spring flooding for South Dakota Wastewater Operators.

The water sample report was discussed.

The Board received a bill from the South Dakota Association of Rural Water Systems. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Hoffman, carried, to approve to pay the annual dues for South Dakota Association of Rural Water Systems.

USDA dropped off paperwork regarding their loan program and grant information. The Board went over the paperwork.

The Board discussed the Drinking Water Report for 2019. A motion was made by Hoffman, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the drinking water report. The reports will be hung up and one will be sent back to the DENR.

Past due accounts were discussed.

Dawson Construction is going to be meeting with Chada and Hoffman to go over some different options with building ditches and pulling shoulders on the streets.

The Board went over the Federal Emergency Management Agency paperwork that the Board received.

Dates for Dumpster Days were discussed. The Board is going to wait to schedule days until it dries up, and are maybe looking at some time in May.

New Business:

An ad was placed in the Sanborn Weekly Journal to hire for a water/sewer maintenance position, and also, an ad was placed for summer help in the Sanborn Weekly Journal.

Discussion was held on a bid from Dawson Construction for culverts, ditching and gravel for the roads in town.

Discussion was held on the COVID-19. Meier presented the COVID-19 Temporary Emergency Resolution No.1. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Hoffman, carried, to approve the Resolution that was presented.

The Board went over FEMA paperwork. The Town of Letcher was awarded $15,663.38 as State/Federal reimbursement for the 2019 spring blizzard and flooding that resulted in damage from March 13th – April 26th, 2019. These funds will be put towards the pump that burned up and that was fixed by Dakota Pump and for the rental of a pump that was used during this time when the pump was being fixed and labor.

A motion was made by Hoffman, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: Michael Hoffman – $83.11 – Meter Reader Wages, Menards – $25.91 – Streets – Supplies, NorthWestern Energy – $1,321.18 Lagoon – $15.00, Street Lights – $483.22, Water Valve – $13.13, Rossy Park – $25.69, Water Plant – $204.57, Community Center – $364.76, Lift station – $214.81, Mark Chada – $719.74 – Mayor Wages, Jim Fridley – $184.70 – Water Superintendent, Davison Rural Water – $3,300.75 – Water Used, Angie Meier – $646.58 – Finance Officer Wages, Public Health Lab – $15.00 – Water Sample, Ed Hoffman – $587.45 – Trustee Wages, Angie Larson – $776.30 – Trustee Wages – Custodian Wages, C&B Operations – $2,000.00 – Equipment Purchased – Tiller.

The next board meeting will be held on April 20th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the Community Center.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer