Published October 16, 2020

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve August 24th, 2020, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

Paperwork from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources was received for the Permit Renewal Application. Mayor Chada was going to take the paperwork, fill it out and send it back to DENR.

Discussion was held on past due accounts.

The Board received a letter from the caretakers of West Lawn Cemetery. They are in the process of applying for a grant for the removal of some dead/dying trees from the cemetery. They are asking for matching funds for the grant to help with this process.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve to give $1,000.00 towards the tree removal.

Discussion was held on the lift station. The flow meter went out. Dakota Pump installed a new flow meter.

The brakes on the red truck went out. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, to approve to have the brakes fixed on the truck.

New Business:

The Board went over the Water Sample Report.

The DENR Permit renewal application has been submitted.

Discussion was held on past due accounts. Letters were sent to disconnect.

The 2021 Budget for the Town of Letcher was discussed that included the General Fund, Water Fund, and the Sewer Fund. Changes will be made and brought to the next board meeting to adopt.

Discussion was held on Federal Emergency Management Agency funds and on having culverts replaced in town. The Board called Dawson, and they do not install the culverts. They will need to look at hiring someone else to get the culverts installed yet this fall.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Doug’s Custom Paint & Body-$1,445.83 – Mower Repairs, Santel Communications – $237.30 – Office Phone – $30.04, Office Internet – $80.50, Community Center Phone – $26.51, Community Center Internet – $55.00, Lift Station – $45.25, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $102.82 – Advertising Minutes, Buckshots – $233.11 – Grounds – Mower Fuel, Dawson Construction – FEMA – Blading/Gravel – $11,989.82 and $612.25 – Blading Streets – $12,602.07, Michael Hoffman – $83.12 – Meter Reader Wages, Angie Meier – $572.15 – Wages Finance Officer, Ed Hoffman – $1,018.20 – Wages – Maintenance, NorthWestern Energy – $1,086.16 (Rossy Park – $24.09, Lagoon – $15.00, Street Lights – $487.89, Water Plant – $28.24, Water Valve – $12.19, Lift Station – $93.56, Ball Park – $69.49, Community Center – $355.70.)

The next board meeting will be held on October 5th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the Town Office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

