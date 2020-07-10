NOTICE OF PUBLIC  HEARING

By:
Published July 10, 2020, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Commissioners acting as the Board of Adjustment at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The meeting will be held by teleconference by the Board of Adjustment in the Courtroom on the third floor of the Sanborn County Courthouse.

Meeting is to discuss a Conditional Use for building a detached garage with an attached car port more than 1,200 square foot in size at lots 13-14: Blk 44, OP Woonsocket. Section 807 states all detached garages shall be no more than 1,200 sq. ft.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance for a 6’5” front yard for said garage with attached car port at lots 13-14; Blk 44, OP Woonsocket. Section 815 states there shall be a front yard not less than a depth of twenty-five (25) feet.

If you are an interested party wishing to dial in to the meeting, please call the Director of Equalization Office at 605.796.4514 to get instructions for joining the meeting. Please call in advance of the meeting time so we can get everyone interested on the call. Thank you.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    July 12, 2020, 12:02 am
    Clear
    63°F
    real feel: 64°F
    humidity: 87%
    wind speed: 2 mph NNW
    wind gusts: 7 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 28, 2020 June 29, 2020 June 30, 2020 July 1, 2020 July 2, 2020 July 3, 2020 July 4, 2020
    July 5, 2020 July 6, 2020 July 7, 2020 July 8, 2020 July 9, 2020 July 10, 2020 July 11, 2020
    July 12, 2020 July 13, 2020 July 14, 2020 July 15, 2020 July 16, 2020 July 17, 2020 July 18, 2020
    July 19, 2020 July 20, 2020 July 21, 2020 July 22, 2020 July 23, 2020 July 24, 2020 July 25, 2020
    July 26, 2020 July 27, 2020 July 28, 2020 July 29, 2020 July 30, 2020 July 31, 2020 August 1, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 