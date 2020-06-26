By: admin

Published June 26, 2020, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present was Paul Larson, Steve Larson, Ray Ohlrogge, and Gary Blindauer. Auditor Diane Larson was also present. Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the minutes as presented. All ayes. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent, and Sheri Kogel, Administrative Assistant, met with the board. A report on the replacement of bridges was discussed. Kogel presented a Request For Design Exception for Project Number BRO 8056(00). Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the exception. All ayes. Motion carried. Kogel also presented recommendations from Ron Gillen, Brosz Engineering, for H&H study options for replacing bridges with culverts. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to accept the recommendations of Brosz Engineering. All ayes. Motion carried. The budget for 2021 was discussed.

MAHER VARIANCE

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to meet as a Board of Adjustment. Penny Farris, Director of Equalization, presented a variance application for Rob and Diane Maher for a front yard of sixty feet for an accessory building at NW/4 exc Kalb Tract 1 & exc Harvey Tract A 28-106-62. By recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board, motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the variance. All ayes. Motion carried.

RESIGNATION

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to regretfully accept the resignation of Barb Regynski as Deputy Auditor/Treasurer effective October 15 and to thank her for her many years of service. All ayes. Motion carried.

BILLS

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to pay the following bills. All ayes. Motion carried:

Election Workers, Wages $1,825.08

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Mod and Preservation $58.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $48,687.50

Agtegra Cooperative, Supplies $70.51

Alertsense Inc., Annual Update $3,500.00

SYNCB/Amazon, Supplies $398.94

AT&T Mobility, Cell Phone $55.89

Beadle County Sheriff, Prisoner Care $80.00

Beadle County Treasurer, VSO Officer $1,875.00

Bound Tree Medical, Supplies $164.00

Central Electric Cooperative, Electricity $340.28

Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Court Appointed Attorney $429.70

Colonial Research Chemical, Supplies $385.02

Credit Collections Bureau, Payment of Fees $377.01

Forestburg Well Company, Water Rent $200.00

Golden West Industrial Supply, Supplies $758.54

John Deere Financial, Supplies $5.84

KO’S, Wiper Blades $23.62

Lacroix Law Office, Court Appointed Attorney $248.25

Lewis & Clark Behavioral, BMI Intake $178.00

Lincoln Auto, Tow Fees $307.70

Local Lumber Co., Supplies $96.28

Menards, Supplies $86.86

Michael Johnson Construction, Crushed Rock $1,744.29

Minnehaha County Auditor, Mental Illness Recoveries $28.00

NorthWestern Energy, Electricity $1,045.94

Office Peeps, Supplies $701.75

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee $400.18

Postmaster, Postage $15.25

Quadient Finance USA, Postage $1,000.00

Santel Communications, Phone and Internet $1,072.09

Spencer Quarries, Ballast $1,063.56

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publication Fees $1,392.73

Team Laboratory Chemical, Supplies $166.72

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,040.00

Verizon Connect, Monitors $49.35

Vern Eide Ford Lincoln Mercury, Repair Ambulance $860.33

Waste Management, Garbage $192.00

Frank Wells, Tree Removal $1,300.00

Woony Foods, Supplies $51.28

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. All ayes. Motion carried. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Diane LarsonSanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County