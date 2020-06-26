By: admin

Published June 26, 2020, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Planning & Zoning Board at 9:25 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020. The meeting will be held by teleconference by the Planning & Zoning Administrator in the Director of Equalization Office in the Sanborn County Courthouse.

Meeting is to discuss a Conditional Use for building a detached garage with an attached car port more than 1,200 square foot in size at lots 13-14: Blk 44, OP Woonsocket. Section 807 states all detached garages shall be no more than 1,200 sq. ft.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance for a 6’5” front yard for said garage with attached car port at lots 13-14; Blk 44, OP Woonsocket. Section 815 states there shall be a front yard not less than a depth of twenty-five (25) feet.

If you are an interested party wishing to dial in to the meeting, please call the Director of Equalization Office at 605.796.4514 to get instructions for joining the meeting. Please call in advance of the meeting time so we can get everyone interested on the call. Thank you.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County