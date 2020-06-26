By: admin

Published June 26, 2020, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held with the Sanborn County Planning & Zoning Board at 9:10 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020. The meeting will be held by teleconference by the Planning and Zoning Administrator in the Director of Equalization Office in the Sanborn County Courthouse.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance for a plat described as Lot 1 of Dean’s First Addition in SE/4SE/4SW/4 10-106-60. The plat consists of 2.14 acres. Section 513 states there shall be a minimum lot requirement of ten (10) acres.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance for the SE/4SE/4SW/4 10-106-60 to reduce the platted area from 10 acres to 7.86 acres. Section 513 states there shall be a minimum lot requirement of ten (10) feet.

Meeting is to discuss a Variance for less than 75’ yard requirement for the SE/4SE/4SW/4 less Lot 1 Dean’s First Addition in 10-106-60. Section 515 states minimum yard requirement is 75’ for front, rear and side yards.

If you are an interested party wishing to dial in to the meeting, please call the Director of Equalization Office at 605.796.4514 to get instructions for joining the meeting. Please call in advance of the meeting time so we can get everyone interested on the call. Thank you.

Should you have any questions, please call our office at 605-796-4514.

Penny Farris

Zoning Administrator

Sanborn County