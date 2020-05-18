By: admin

Published June 19, 2020, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance. E. Hoffman, J. Evans, T. Hoffman, and J. Olivier also attended the meeting.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve May 4th, 2020, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Andy and Melissa Ettswold discussed with the board about having a softball and baseball season at the ball park. A tentative date of June 1st is when the association is looking at starting the season. They will keep the board posted when it gets closer to time to let them know the date.

The water will be turned on and the electricity will be turned on for the season.

The Board will have a sanitizer station for everyone to use. We will also be looking into what it would cost for a small hot water heater.

Mayor Chada is going to check with TK Electric about fixing the lights at the ballpark.

Also brought to the board’s attention was that the back stop is going to need to be looked at to get fixed. Mayor Chada was going to go look at it and see what it will take to have the back stop fixed.

Ed Hoffman is resigning from his trustee position on the town board. This will be Hoffman’s last meeting as a trustee member. The board appointed a new trustee member to fill the position for the remainder of the term. Sean Gromer has been appointed to fill the position of the trustee member.

A motion was made by Chada, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve to add Sean Gromer to the Cortrust checking account and remove Ed Hoffman from the Cortrust checking account.

Appoint Municipal Officials:

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Hoffman, carried, to elect Mark Chada as Mayor:

Mayor: Mark Chada;

Trustee: Angie Larson;

Trustee: Sean Gromer.

Angie will contact Menards and have them send out a new sheet to update who can charge on the account at Menards.

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

Discussion was held on past due accounts.

The COVID-19 Resolution has been lifted.

The annual report was presented. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Hoffman, carried, to approve the annual report.

A copy of the report will be sent to South Dakota Legislative Audit.

The West Nile grant has been received. Angie Larson will be filling it out and sending it in. It has to be sent in by June 1st, 2020.

There is a ceiling fan not working at the fire hall. Mayor Chada will be looking into it.

Discussion was held on the part-time maintenance position posted in the Sanborn Weekly Journal. The Board received one application for the position.

Work areas include but are not limited to: water, sewer, streets, snow removal, West Nile spraying, and landfill. The following certification/license must be obtained: Class 1 Water Distribution.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve to hire Ed Hoffman as the part-time maintenance position. Salary will be $14,400.00 a year.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the water sample report.

J. Evans talked with the board about access through the alley behind their home.

T. Hoffman discussed with the board about dumpster days. It was decided to have two dumpsters from Miedema and one dumpster from H&R Salvage. Once the two dumpsters are full, the board will have Miedema come and pick them up. Miedema and H&R will deliver dumpsters on May 27th.

Discussion was held on past due accounts.

The Board is still waiting to hear back from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. All paperwork has been sent in.

The Community Center will remain closed. Board members will talk about re-opening it at the next meeting on June 8th, 2020.

The grant for West Nile Spray has been submitted,

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the liquor licenses for Jake’s and Buckshots.

J. Olivier talked with the board about putting in meter pits and curb stops.

A motion was made by Hoffman, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: Department of Revenue – $300.00 – Liquor License Renewal, Ed Hoffman – $310.32 – Supplies Cost Reimbursement (Oil, Filters, Gas Cap, Replacement Line, and Battery), Buckshots – $58.09 – Fuel for Mower, Morgan, Theeler, LLP – $104.37 – Professional Fees, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – $2,374.70 – Health Insurance, Dawson Construction – $408.16 – Blading Streets, Davison Rural Water – $3,220.00- Water Used, Brooks Oil – $218.88-Fuel for Truck and Tractor, C&B Equipment – $121.88 – Parts for JD Tractor.

The next board meeting will be held on June 8th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at the Community Center.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer