Published June 19, 2020, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 1, 2020, with the following members present: Derek Foos, Darin Kilcoin, and Joel Rassel. Garret Foos was on a conference call. John Baysinger was also present.

Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Rassel, to approve the agenda. Motion was carried.

John Baysinger, having been nominated to office, took his oath of office and was seated as Councilmember Ward II for two years.

Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Rassel to approve the May 4, 2020, minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the Financial Report. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the following bills:

Public Health Lab $28.00 Water

NorthWestern Energy $2,039.91 Utilities

MC&R Pool $1,358.27 Pool

Internet Network $194.00 Internet Domain

Honda of Mitchell $426.82 Parks

Hawkins $25.00 Water

Farmers Alliance $525.08 Propane

Express Stop $402.08 Shop

Express 2 $416.07 Shop

Benders $2,330.00 Sewer

Powerplan $1,007.61 Shop

DB Electric $2,349.75 Parks

Doug’s Custom Paint & Body $209.95 Parks

Department of Environment and Natural Resources $300.00 Permit

Colonial Research $107.35 Sewer

AmeriPride Services $151.04 Shop

Department of Revenue $271.53 Sales Tax

Dick’s Welding $450.00 Storm Drains

South Dakota Retirement Plan $976.32 Retirement

First National Bank $4,133.52 Payroll Tax

Sanborn Weekly Journal $993.88 Publishing

Total: $18,696.18

A member of the AA Group met with the council to discuss building a fire pit by the Depot. Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve up to $300.00 for expenses. Motion carried.

Council discussed the watertower.

Council discussed the campground. With the water festival selling raffle tickets for a spot over the Fourth of July, motion by D. Foos, seconded by Baysinger, to approve DB Electric in the amount of $925.00 to install electrical for two more spots. These will only be used for short term parking. Motion carried.

Council discussed the bathhouse.

Council discussed the pool repairs.

Council discussed the Community Wide Clean Up.

Council discussed the Fourth of July schedule.

Council discussed updates on Covid-19. There are grant funds available to pay for things such as: printing info in local newspapers and PPE equipment. Weber will continue to monitor what is being purchased.

Council discussed a canoe/kayak docking area at the lake.

Council discussed camping rates. The rate will remain at $15.00 per day or $400.00 per month.

Council discussed mowing lots. Weber will send out letters for nuisances and cars throughout the month.

Council discussed road limits.

NEW BUSINESS

Council discussed the storm sewer drainage in town. Richard Jensen will look into getting digitized maps.

Discussion was also held on a request for a senior citizen playground and horseshoe pit.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by G. Foos, seconded by D. Foos to adjourn the meeting at 9:25 p.m. Meeting was adjourned.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber

Finance Officer