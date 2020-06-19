Woonsocket City Council proceedings

Minutes - June 1, 2020

By:
Published June 19, 2020, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 1, 2020, with the following members present: Derek Foos, Darin Kilcoin, and Joel Rassel. Garret Foos was on a conference call. John Baysinger was also present.

Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Rassel, to approve the agenda. Motion was carried.

John Baysinger, having been nominated to office, took his oath of office and was seated as Councilmember Ward II for two years.

Motion by G. Foos, seconded by Rassel to approve the May 4, 2020, minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the Financial Report. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Baysinger, to approve the following bills:

Public Health Lab $28.00 Water

NorthWestern Energy $2,039.91 Utilities

MC&R Pool $1,358.27 Pool

Internet Network $194.00 Internet Domain

Honda of Mitchell $426.82 Parks

Hawkins $25.00 Water

Farmers Alliance $525.08 Propane

Express Stop $402.08 Shop

Express 2 $416.07 Shop

Benders $2,330.00 Sewer

Powerplan $1,007.61 Shop

DB Electric $2,349.75 Parks

Doug’s Custom Paint & Body $209.95 Parks

Department of Environment and Natural Resources $300.00 Permit

Colonial Research $107.35 Sewer

AmeriPride Services $151.04 Shop

Department of Revenue $271.53 Sales Tax

Dick’s Welding $450.00 Storm Drains

South Dakota Retirement Plan $976.32 Retirement

First National Bank $4,133.52 Payroll Tax

Sanborn Weekly Journal $993.88 Publishing

Total: $18,696.18 

A member of the AA Group met with the council to discuss building a fire pit by the Depot. Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve up to $300.00 for expenses. Motion carried.

Council discussed the watertower.

Council discussed the campground. With the water festival selling raffle tickets for a spot over the Fourth of July, motion by D. Foos, seconded by Baysinger, to approve DB Electric in the amount of $925.00 to install electrical for two more spots. These will only be used for short term parking. Motion carried. 

Council discussed the bathhouse.

Council discussed the pool repairs.

Council discussed the Community Wide Clean Up. 

Council discussed the Fourth of July schedule. 

Council discussed updates on Covid-19. There are grant funds available to pay for things such as: printing info in local newspapers and PPE equipment. Weber will continue to monitor what is being purchased.

Council discussed a canoe/kayak docking area at the lake.

Council discussed camping rates. The rate will remain at $15.00 per day or $400.00 per month. 

Council discussed mowing lots. Weber will send out letters for nuisances and cars throughout the month. 

Council discussed road limits. 

NEW BUSINESS

Council discussed the storm sewer drainage in town. Richard Jensen will look into getting digitized maps.

Discussion was also held on a request for a senior citizen playground and horseshoe pit.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by G. Foos, seconded by D. Foos to adjourn the meeting at 9:25 p.m. Meeting was adjourned.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    June 21, 2020, 6:06 pm
    Sunny
    74°F
    real feel: 77°F
    humidity: 59%
    wind speed: 2 mph SSE
    wind gusts: 7 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    June 2020
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    May 31, 2020 June 1, 2020 June 2, 2020 June 3, 2020 June 4, 2020 June 5, 2020 June 6, 2020
    June 7, 2020 June 8, 2020 June 9, 2020 June 10, 2020 June 11, 2020 June 12, 2020 June 13, 2020
    June 14, 2020 June 15, 2020 June 16, 2020 June 17, 2020 June 18, 2020 June 19, 2020 June 20, 2020
    June 21, 2020 June 22, 2020 June 23, 2020 June 24, 2020 June 25, 2020 June 26, 2020 June 27, 2020
    June 28, 2020 June 29, 2020 June 30, 2020 July 1, 2020 July 2, 2020 July 3, 2020 July 4, 2020

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 