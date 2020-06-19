By: admin

Published June 19, 2020, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on June 8th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the commons area of the school. Members attending were: Jason White, Neal Hiemstra, Lisa Snedeker, and Jodi Doering. Todd Olinger was absent. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Julie Bebout and Chris Selland. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Jodi Doering, seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the June 8th, 2020, meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on May 13th, 2020, were approved as presented on a motion by Neal Hiemstra seconded by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

Julie Bebout advised that the Food Service procurement review has been completed with no corrective action noted. She has researched a program that will assist with menu planning and procurement compliance with the initial set-up fee waived at a cost of approximately $289.00 per month. The board advised her to go ahead with plans to register for the program. Procurement is a fairly new federal requirement involving purchasing criteria. The Board thanked Julie for her update.

On a motion by Jodi Doering seconded by Neal Hiemstra, the Board approved the claims presented and the May 2020 financial report as follows; Motion carried:

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $447,506.28; Add receipts: Taxes $195,116.18; Interest $655.93; Other local $101.50; State $97,676.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $741,055.89; less disbursements $174,560.05; plus transfer in from pension fund $126,208.60 Cash balance: $692,704.44; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $692,704.44.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,053,900.42; Add receipts: Taxes $232,117.46; Other local $250.00; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $1,286,267.88; less disbursements $10,835.60; Cash balance: $1,275,432.28; less accounts payable: $0.00. Fund balance: $1,275,432.28.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $429,976.59; Add receipts: Taxes $140,447.81; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $570,424.40; less disbursements $21,522.57; Cash balance: $548,901.83; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; Fund balance: $548,901.83.

PENSION FUND, Beginning balance: $126,208.60; Add receipts: $0.00; less disbursements $0.00; less closing transfer out to general fund $126,208.60 (as per state statute); Cash balance: $0.00.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $94,568.43; Add receipts: Pupil receipts $(146.70); Adult receipts $0.00; Milk receipts $0.00; Interest $3.94; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $24,245.26; Total to be accounted for: $118,670.93; less disbursements $29,608.44; Cash balance: $89,062.49; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $89,062.49.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $112,516.16: Add receipts: Other local $6,000.00; Total to be accounted for: $118,516.16; less disbursements $6,675.88; Cash balance: $111,840.28; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $111,840.28.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $25,511.06; Add receipts: Interest $1.04; Pupil activities $560.00; Total to be accounted for: $26,072.10; less disbursements $2,488.20; Fund balance: $23,583.90.

Salaries and benefits for the month of May 2020 were as follows:

General Fund: $137,619.53

Special Education: $19,367.66

Enterprise #53: $6,675.88

Food Service: $5,878.30

GENERAL FUND

ABOUT, BUSINESS MANAGER DUES $50.00

AGTEGRA, WEED CHEMICAL $40.06

AT&T, CELL PHONE $167.11

ATTORNEY RODNEY FREEMAN, LEGAL SERVICES – BID $105.58

AUTOMATIC BUILDING CONTROLS, SERVICE-FIRE ALARM SYSTEM $371.43

B&H PHOTO/VIDEO, MEDIA EQUIPMENT $203.90

BAKERS DESIGN, FLOWERS – GRADUATION $150.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $32.50

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – VEHICLES $113.68

FORUM COMMUNICATIONS, LEGAL NOTICE – FOOTBALL/TRACK BID $85.99

FOXLEY, MICA , MILEAGE STIPEND – MEAL DELIVERY $100.00

GRAVES IT SOLUTIONS, BACK-UP SERVICE FEE $300.00

[IMPREST FUND

US POST OFFICE, POSTAGE EXPENSE $165.00

TOTAL IMPREST CLAIMS: $165.00]

K & D BUSING INC., REGULAR ROUTE $13,729.00

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $150.00

MENARDS, CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $486.19

MOUNT VERNON SCHOOL, JOB COACH GRANT PAYMENT $11,144.38

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $3,510.75

PARAGON RIDGE PERKINS, PERKINS CONSORTIUM, CONSORTIUM FEE $225.00

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $23.80

READING WAREHOUSE, LIBRARY BOOKS $270.44

SANBORN CENTRAL SCHOOL, SHARED STAFF EXPENSES $55,318.91

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/CABLE/INTERNET $177.35

School Administrators of South Dakota, ADMINISTRATIVE FEES $995.00

SHERWIN WILLIAMS, PAINT-CUSTODIAN SUPPLIES $229.91

SIGNATURE PLUS, ACADEMIC/CO-CURRICULAR AWARDS $1,849.00

USI EDUCATION AND GOVERNMENT SALES, LAMINATOR FILM $126.00

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $414.00

WOLSEY-WESSINGTON SCHOOL, WRESTLING CO-OP EXPENSE $867.22

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $19.36

Fund Total: $91,421.56

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,370.42

B&H PHOTO/VIDEO, MEDIA EQUIPMENT $407.24

CDW GOVERNMENT INC., COMPUTER EQUIPMENT $1,053.04

DGR ENGINEERING, ENGINEERING FEE-FOOTBALL/TRACK PROJECT $12,643.25

KOCH-HAZARD ARCHITECTS, ARCHITECT FEES-KITCHEN/WEIGHT REMODEL $1,488.37

U.S. BANK ST. PAUL, CAPITAL OUTLAY CERT. PAYMENT $83,043.75

Fund Total: $100,006.07

SPECIAL EDUCATION

FIRST NATIONAL BANK – VISA, AUDIBLE SERVICE FEE $15.92

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $1,701.56

JAMES VALLEY EDUCATION CO-OP, SPECIAL EDUCATION CONSORTIUM FEE $16,320.00

SANBORN CENTRAL SCHOOL, SHARED STAFF EXPENSES $30,522.17

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES, CLIENT SERVICES $78.79

Fund Total: $48,638.44

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

EXPRESS STOP, GAS – DRIVERS ED $18.00

LIEBER, SARAH, REFUND – PRE-K $70.00

Fund Total: $88.00

FOOD SERVICE

EARTHGRAINS COMPANY, FOOD $122.88

US FOODS, FOOD, SUPPLIES, DISHWASHER RENT $3,125.76

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES/FOOD $199.23

Fund Total: $3,447.87

Chris Selland gave the financial report and presented the preliminary 2020-2021 budget and salary schedule.

A letter from Schoenfish, Inc., (the district’s auditing firm) was issued to the Board explaining that the segregation of duties finding is a mandatory finding unless there are five to seven staff in the accounting/financial department. A survey of 12 area districts, some larger, (with various auditing firms) found that all had received the segregation of duties finding.

Superintendent Weber updated the Board on the following: Graduation ceremony (thanks to all parents, graduates and others for their help), capital projects, open gyms with limited participants/safety guidelines/phases to begin on June 15, 2020, gym floor refinishing, and state mentor program for two first year teachers to the district.

Superintendent Weber also advised that the Associated School Board convention would be held virtually this year.

Lead Teacher Sarah Jensen advised that the staff had chosen a Kindergarten through Grade Eight math curriculum that will be ordered along with several site license programs for the elementary staff to utilize next year. Preliminary enrollment for Pre-K through Grade Six for next year is 144. The new playground equipment is ready for installation with the hope that it can be in place for the 2020-2021 school year.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Neal Hiemstra, to approve a special board meeting to be held on June 24th at 12:00 p.m. in the commons area for the purpose of supplementing the 2019-2020 school budget and any other end of fiscal year business. Motion carried.

Motion was made to approve the 2020-2021 school year budget and set the annual budget hearing for July 13th, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the commons area during the regularly scheduled July meeting. Motion was made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, and motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve the South Dakota Health Contract for 2020-2021. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve membership in Associated School Boards of South Dakota for 2020-2021. Motion carried.

Jodi Doering moved to approve the purchase of 50 laptops and 60 chromebooks (with warranties) from RTI at a cost of $50,209.00 with the source of funding being the Federal CARES (COVID-19) grant program. Lisa Snedeker seconded the motion, and motion carried.

Motion was made by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Jodi Doering, to approve a Co-op with Sanborn Central for Oral Interp, effective with the 2020-2021 school year, with the cost being split on a 50/50 basis. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Jodi Doering, with a second by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the Woonsocket School Fitness Center contract/waiver form for adults using the fitness center. Motion carried.

There being no further business to come before the Board, the June 8th, 2020, regular board meeting of the Woonsocket Board of Education was adjourned at 8:40 p.m. on a motion by Neal Hiemstra, with a second by Jodi Doering. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

CRYSTAL A. SELLAND

Business Manager