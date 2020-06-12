NOTICE OF  VACANCY

SANBORN COUNTY CONSERVATION DISTRICT BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The following offices will become vacant due to the expiration of the present term of office:

Three (3) – Four-Year

Terms;

One (1) – Two-Year Term.

The positions open on the board are terms held by Rod Clarambeau, Karen Lambert, Perry Moody, and Mark Snedeker.

Circulation of nominating petitions may begin on January 1, 2020, and petitions may be filed in the office of the county auditor located in the county courthouse during regular business hours. If the conservation district lies in more than one county, the petitions shall be filed in the Office of the Secretary of State, State Capitol Building, Pierre, SD 57501, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. central time.

The deadline for filing nominating petitions is July 1, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. central time. If a petition is mailed by registered mail by July 1, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. central time, it shall be considered filed.

Karen A. Lambert, 

Board Treasurer and

Acting District Manager,

Sanborn County 

Conservation Office

203 West 7th Street 

Ste 200

Woonsocket, SD 57385

605-796-4476

