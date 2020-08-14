By: admin

Published August 14, 2020, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Paul Larson, Steve Larson, Ray Ohlrogge, and Gary Blindauer. Auditor Diane Larson was also present. Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the minutes as presented. All ayes. Motion carried.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall, Highway Superintendent and Sheri Kogel, Administrative Assistant, along with Ron Gillen, Brosz Engineering, and Brian Feistner from Feistner Gravel & Excavation met with the board. The project to replace the culverts close to the 4-H Building was discussed to make sure everything was done properly and all regulations were being followed. Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by P. Larson, to extend the warranty on the 2011 140M2 Road Grader to 24 months for 2000 hours at $13,680.00. All ayes. Motion carried. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to add the mileage warranty at $1,772.00 for the two years. All ayes. Motion carried.

REPORTS & BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $4,042,074.40

Register of Deeds $2,930.50

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills. All ayes. Motion carried:

Department of Revenue, Malt Beverage License $150.00

Avera Health Plan, Health Insurance $20,546.10

AFLAC, Insurance $1,121.76

AFLAC, Insurance $205.58

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Real Estate Taxes $525.11

Sun Life Financial, Insurance $139.05

VSP, Insurance $180.51

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $380.20

Colonial Life, Insurance $391.26

Colonial Life, Insurance $18.86

First National Bank, Tax Liability $12,938.81

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $54.00

VSP, Insurance $22.73

Huron Regional Medical Center, Wage Garnishment $305.97

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $9,187.12

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $46.13

Sanborn County Treasurer, Real Estate Taxes $10.00

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,456.17

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $159.14

Alco Pro, Sensor $580.00

AmeriPride Services, Mats, Mops, Towels $232.34

AT&T Mobility, Air Cards $172.88

Avera Occupational Medicine, Drug Testing $386.20

Brooks Oil Company, Fuel $1,994.24

Brosz Engineering, Hydraulic Services $1,280.00

Butler Machinery, Service/Supplies $2,243.83

Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Court Appointed Attorney $252.50

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, CLERP $1,743.00

Connecting Point, Yearly Support $11,415.00

William Cummins, Repairs $73.93

Dennis Moody, Hauling Gravel $14,300.00

Double D, Repairs $350.00

Environmental Systems Research, Desktop Maintenance $400.00

Express 2, Meals/Fuel $94.64

Express Stop, Fuel $19.50

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $1,076.87

Hasche Constructions, Gravel $26,589.60

Karl’s, Air Conditioner $639.99

Darin Kilcoin, COVID Overalls $71.89

Larson & Nipe, Office Expenses $1,250.00

Lifequest, Quarterly Support $2,000.00

Light & Siren, Supplies $3,565.00

Lyle Signs, Signs $548.08

Mac’s Hardware, Supplies $4.36

McLeod’s Printing, Sanitizer $34.95

Office Peeps, Supplies $1,091.79

Productivity Plus Account, Supplies $122.35

Sherryl Rankin, Mileage $33.60

Sanborn County Treasurer, Title & Plate Transfer $26.20

Santel Communications, Phone and Internet $1,084.09

Sand Creek Trucking, Hauling Gravel $24,985.00

Spencer Quarries, Patching $41,773.75

Schmucker, Paul, Nohr, & Association, Drainage Study $2,118.30

Staples, Supplies $85.49

Travis Coulthard, Repairs $44.48

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,040.00

Truck & Trailer, Repairs $98.75

Verizon, Cell Phone $40.01

Woonsocket City, Water/Sewer $97.59

WW Tire Service, Tires $25.66

Xcel Energy, Electricity $44.71

July payroll before deductions:

Commissioners $3,125.00

Auditor $5,540.77

Treasurer $5,660.77

States Attorney $3,879.84

Courthouse $3,645.14

Assessor $5,936.10

Register of Deeds $5,336.12

Sheriff $12,879.01

Public Welfare $927.93

County Nurse $1,306.80

Ambulance $785.00

Extension Office $1,745.43

Weed $3,070.70

Planning and Zoning Zone $180.00

Road and Bridge $36,376.03

E-911 $60.50

Emergency Management $553.06

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting. All ayes. Motion carried. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Diane Larson

Sanborn County AuditorJeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County