Published August 14, 2020, in Public Notices

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

: SS

COUNTY OF SANBORN )

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA )

: SS

COUNTY OF SANBORN )

In the matter of the Estate of

TERRY LEE KLUDT,

Deceased.

55PRO20-000004

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS GIVEN that on March 31, 2020, Steven Gene Kludt whose address is 604 N. Oak Ridge Road, Brandon, South Dakota 57005, and Kami Lynn Moody whose address is 22963 399th Avenue, Woonsocket, South Dakota 57385, were appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Terry Lee Kludt.

Creditors of Decedent must file their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or their claims may be barred.

Claims may be filed with the Co-Personal Representatives or may be filed with the Clerk, and a copy of the claim mailed to the Co-Personal Representatives.

Dated this 5th day of August, 2020.

/s/

Jennifer E. BunkersJennifer E. Bunkers

Boyce Law Firm, L.L.P.

300 S. Main Avenue

P.O. Box 5015

Sioux Falls,

South Dakota

57117-5015

(605) 336-2424

Sanborn County Clerk of Courts

604 W. 6th Street – PO Box 56

Woonsocket, SD 57385